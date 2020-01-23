Commitments

Aid is planned for workers in areas such as reconciling family and work life, disability and professional promotion. On the other hand, the RTVE Orchestra and Choir is furthering the Corporation's relationship with society through a series of activities open to the public.

In addition, part of the social action fund is earmarked to compensate part of the costs of studies undertaken by employees, the most popular being language courses, access to university or vocational training courses.

Concerts and rehearsals

The RTVE Orchestra and Choir carries out an important social and educational activity, both for the Corporation's employees and for the general public. This activity has an impact on the creation of new audiences.

Each season, more than 150 teachers and more than 6,000 students attend the general rehearsals selected at the beginning of the season. Requests from public and private organisations with socio-cultural integration projects and educational centres outside the Community of Madrid are also met. This training activity is being extended to adult education centres, to attend rehearsals and concerts.