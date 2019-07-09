The News Councils were created by Law 17/2006 on state-owned radio and television (5 June 2006), as "internal bodies for the participation of news professionals of the RTVE Corporation to ensure their independence and the objectivity and veracity of the news content broadcast by the companies providing the corresponding public service" (art.24). And among its functions, the Law specifies those of "informing on the editorial line and news programming", "participating in the preparation of style books" and "reporting on a non-binding basis the proposals for the appointment of the directors of the news services".

The News Councils are recognised today as guarantors of certain fundamental rights, mainly freedom of information and professional independence within the news services of a state-wide public broadcaster.

There are three existing News Councils: TVE, with 13 members, RNE (9 members) and Interactive Media (3 members). Their members are elected by vote by the professionals in each of the three areas.