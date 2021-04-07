Polonia ha elegido internamente a RAFAL como candidato para el Festival de Eurovisión 2021. El artista polaco interpretará el tema "The ride" en la sexta posición de la segunda semifinal, que tendrá lugar el 20 de mayo en Róterdam.

"The ride" ha sido escrita y compuesta Joakim Övrenius, Thomas Karlsson, Clara Rubensson y Johan Mauritzson. La dirección de arte para el video ha sido proporcionada por Mikołaj Dobrowolski, quien también trabajará con RAFAŁ en su actuación en el escenario de Rotterdam. Agustín Egurrola fue el coreógrafo y el video fue dirigido por Pascal Pawliszewszki.

Letra de "The ride"

Lights, beating down a rainy street

All the faces that I meet,

tell me I’m wrong

Bright, starin’ at the the neon signs

Makin’ up a storyline

Got to hold on

(I’m) not lost, even in the dead of night

I can make it out alright

Just let me go

Yeah I, I will make it through somehow

Let me figure out what is in and out...

So baby hold on for the ride of your life

High above ground, livin’ it loud

I’m gonna take it to the end of the line,

Takin’ the fight, make it alright

It doesn’t matter if I stumble and fall

I’ll make it through,

I’ll never touch the ground

So baby hold on for the ride your of life

Hold on real tight, make it alright

Heart, I will give my heart and soul

I am going for the gold

No holding back

I’m gonna rise,

High up in the atmosphere,

I ain’t got no time to fear

Follow my tracks

Not lost, following the neon lights

Shooting’ through the summer skies

Just let me go

Yeah I, I will make it through somehow

Let me figure out what is in and out...

I’m gonna take

on the world tonight

Not gonna ask

Gonna take what’s mine

So hold on tight

Baby let’s get high

High above the ground

Bright, starin’ at the the neon signs

Let me figure out what is in and out...