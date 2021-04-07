Polonia ha elegido internamente a RAFAL como candidato para el Festival de Eurovisión 2021. El artista polaco interpretará el tema "The ride" en la sexta posición de la segunda semifinal, que tendrá lugar el 20 de mayo en Róterdam.
"The ride" ha sido escrita y compuesta Joakim Övrenius, Thomas Karlsson, Clara Rubensson y Johan Mauritzson. La dirección de arte para el video ha sido proporcionada por Mikołaj Dobrowolski, quien también trabajará con RAFAŁ en su actuación en el escenario de Rotterdam. Agustín Egurrola fue el coreógrafo y el video fue dirigido por Pascal Pawliszewszki.
Sobre RAFAŁ
Rafał Brzozowski fue el copresentador del Festival de Eurovisión Junior 2020 celebrado en Varsovia. El showman es concido por conducir otroa programas populares en de la televisión polaca, como "The Name of the Tune" y "La ruleta de la fortuna".
La carrera musical de RAFAŁ comenzó con su participación en "The Voice" (de Polonia), lanzando su single debut "Tak blisko" (Demasiado cerca) poco después de salir del concurso. El artista obtuvo un gran éxito con sus álbumes Tak blisko y Mój czas.
Dejando a un lado la música, las dos mayores pasiones de Brzozowski son los deportes y la aviación. Rafał ganó una medalla de bronce por su lucha en los Campeonatos Académicos de Polonia y actualmente está intentando ampliar su licencia de piloto privado a una de piloto acrobático.
Sobre Polonia en Eurovisión
La primera participación de Polonia en el festival se produjo en 1994. Edyta Górniak logró la plata en su debut con "To nie ja", una posición que el país no ha logrado superar por el momento. Solo ha conseguido quedar entre los diez primeros finalistas en dos ocasiones más. Ich Troje ("Follow my heart") alcanzó el séptimo puesto en 2006, mientras que Michał Szpak ("Color of your life") protagonizó uno de los momentos más sorprendentes en 2016 cuando el televoto le llevó a la octava posición, después de recibir solo 7 puntos del jurado.
La última representante polaca en pasar a la final fue Kasia Moś ("Flashlight") en 2017. "Light me up" (Gromee y Lukas Mejier) y "Fire of love" (Tulia) no convencieron lo suficiente al público de Eurovisión. Queda en manos de Rafal recuperar el éxito de su país.
Letra de "The ride"
Lights, beating down a rainy street
All the faces that I meet,
tell me I’m wrong
Bright, starin’ at the the neon signs
Makin’ up a storyline
Got to hold on
(I’m) not lost, even in the dead of night
I can make it out alright
Just let me go
Yeah I, I will make it through somehow
Let me figure out what is in and out...
So baby hold on for the ride of your life
High above ground, livin’ it loud
I’m gonna take it to the end of the line,
Takin’ the fight, make it alright
It doesn’t matter if I stumble and fall
I’ll make it through,
I’ll never touch the ground
So baby hold on for the ride your of life
Hold on real tight, make it alright
Heart, I will give my heart and soul
I am going for the gold
No holding back
I’m gonna rise,
High up in the atmosphere,
I ain’t got no time to fear
Follow my tracks
Not lost, following the neon lights
Shooting’ through the summer skies
Just let me go
Yeah I, I will make it through somehow
Let me figure out what is in and out...
I’m gonna take
on the world tonight
Not gonna ask
Gonna take what’s mine
So hold on tight
Baby let’s get high
High above the ground
Bright, starin’ at the the neon signs
Let me figure out what is in and out...