At the end of 2019, the RTVE Corporation had a workforce of 6,542 employees. Professionalism and training are two hallmarks of this company’s staff.

One of the fundamental parts of RTVE professionals’ work is information, and it is clearly defined in the Information Statute. This establishes that "the independence of information professionals is based on the Spanish Constitution itself. The rights to freedom of expression and information are essential elements of any democratic society: without them the rest of the rights would be without content. (...) For professional informants, their right to express and report becomes the duty to inform the service of citizens' rights".

The News Councils are the bodies for the participation of the audiovisual information professionals of the RTVE Corporation aimed at guaranteeing the internal control, editorial independence and the independence of the professionals of the news services.