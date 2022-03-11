Eurovisión 2022

Amanda Tenfjord representará a Grecia en Eurovisión con "Die Together"
- La joven, nacida en Grecia y residente en Noruega, estudia medicina
- La representante de Grecia actuará en la primera semifinal el 10 de mayo
- Mira los artistas confirmados para la 66ª edición del certamen europeo
Ya tenemos sucesora de Stefania y su "Last Dance". Amanda Tenfjord interpretará en Turín "Die Together", una canción muy emocionante que ha escrito ella misma junto a Bjørn Helge Gammelsæter. La joven de 24 años intentará dar el micrófono de cristal a su país natal, Grecia, una victoria que se les resiste desde 2005, cuando Helena Paparizou ganó Eurovisión con "My Number One".
Sobre Amanda Tenfjord
Nacida en Grecia, de donde es su padre, Amanda se mudó más tarde a Noruega, el país natal de su madre. La familia se estableció en Tenfjord, que utilizó como nombre artístico. Además, entre sus compañeros de clase del colegio se encontraba Sigrid, la intérprete de "Strangers".
Amanda Tenfjord ha publicado canciones como "Then I Fell In Love", que estuvo 20 semanas en el top 10 noruego, o "Troubled Water", que apareció en la serie de Netflix Spinning Out. La intérprete compagina su pasión por la música con sus estudios de medicina y representa este año en Eurovisión a Grecia, el país en el que nació.
Grecia en Eurovisión
Amanda Tenfjord sucede como representante de Grecia a Stefania: "Last Dance" consiguió entrar en el top 10 en Róterdam. En la última década, el país se ha clasificado para la gran final en casi todas las ediciones: no lo logró en 2018 (Yianna Terzi, "Oniro Mou") ni en 2016 (Argo, "Utopian Land").
La primera participación de Grecia en Eurovisión tuvo lugar en la edición de 1974, con "Krassi, Thalassa Ke T'agori Mou" de Marinella. Su primera y única victoria llegó en 2005: Helena Paparizou alcanzó la primera posición al ritmo de "My Number One". En 2008, Kalomira obtuvo el tercer puesto con "Secret Combination", la última vez que Grecia ha entrado al podio del certamen.
Letra de "Die Together"
I'm in you're back seat
You are driving me crazy
You're in fully control
It's like always know so
Are you having a good time
Doesn't seem like you're all fine
We don't laugh anymore
And when we cry we do it on our own
It's been a lovely year for us
Yeah that's what they say
It's been a hell of year
And we've been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won't lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you till forever
If we die together die together now
I love you, say that you love me too
That’s the only way we can get out of this hell we made
It's been a lovely year for us
Yeah that's what they say
It’s been a hell of year
And we've been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won't lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you till forever
If we die together die together now
Take my heart and rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart and rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart and rip it out…
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won't lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you till forever
If we die together die together