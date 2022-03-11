Eurovisión 2022

Ya tenemos sucesora de Stefania y su "Last Dance". Amanda Tenfjord interpretará en Turín "Die Together", una canción muy emocionante que ha escrito ella misma junto a Bjørn Helge Gammelsæter. La joven de 24 años intentará dar el micrófono de cristal a su país natal, Grecia, una victoria que se les resiste desde 2005, cuando Helena Paparizou ganó Eurovisión con "My Number One".

Letra de "Die Together"

I'm in you're back seat

You are driving me crazy

You're in fully control

It's like always know so

Are you having a good time

Doesn't seem like you're all fine

We don't laugh anymore

And when we cry we do it on our own

It's been a lovely year for us

Yeah that's what they say

It's been a hell of year

And we've been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won't lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you till forever

If we die together die together now

I love you, say that you love me too

That’s the only way we can get out of this hell we made

It's been a lovely year for us

Yeah that's what they say

It’s been a hell of year

And we've been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won't lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you till forever

If we die together die together now

Take my heart and rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart and rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart and rip it out…

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won't lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you till forever

If we die together die together