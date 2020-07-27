Activities

The RTVE Institute is the internal training centre of the RTVE Corporation, and offers three professional external Higher Level Training Cycles in image and sound, specialised monographic courses and master's degrees in collaboration with several public universities.

The teaching activity of this centre began in 1975, and since then its mission has been to train the professionals of the RTVE Corporation and future audiovisual media professionals. The technological resources and the teaching staff, who were mostly professionals from the RTVE Corporation with extensive academic and professional experience, are the best guarantee of quality and a symbol of prestige.