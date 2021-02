El expiloto de motociclismo italiano Fausto Gresini ha muerto este martes a causa de la COVID-19, según informa el equipo del que era manager en un comunicado.

“The news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately we are forced to share with all of you. After nearly two months battling against Covid, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60. #CiaoFausto❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHMsDgunmb“