The Lumiÿre brothers Auguste Marie Louis Nicolas Lumiÿre ( 19 October 1862 - 10 April 1954 ) and Louis Jean Lumiÿre ( 5 October 1864 - 6 June 1948 ), were manufacturers of photography equipment, best known for their Cinématographe motion picture system and the short films they produced between 1895 and 1905, which places them among the earliest filmmakers.