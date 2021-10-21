Enlaces accesibilidad
Aitana, Ana Mena, Rosalía y Bad Bunny, nominados a los MTV EMA 2021

  • C. Tangana, Pablo Alborán, Jonas Brothers, BTS, Justin Bieber o Doja Cat también optan a un galardón
La música en directo parece recuperar la normalidad, y prueba de ello es la celebración de premios como los MTV EMA 2021. Justin Bieber ha resultado ser el máximo nominado con 8 reconocimientos en las categorías de Mejor Artista, Mejor Artista Pop, Mejor Vídeo, Mejor Colaboración, Mejores Fans, Mejor Canción gracias a "Peaches" y "Stay".

Empatados con seis nomiaciones, Doja Cat y Lil Nas X competirán frente a Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi y Ed Sheeran, que también cuentan con cinco nominaciones. Mención especial merecen Aitana, Ana Mena, Rosalía, C. Tangana, Colectivo da Silva y Pablo Alborán, los españoles que también optan a alzarse con un premio en las categorías de Mejor Artista Local o Mejor Artista Latino.

Intérpretes como Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Shakira, Maluma o los argentinos Nicki Nicole, Tini, María BecerraDuki o Trueno son potentes candidatos para protagonizar la gala. Lo mismo ocurre con Coldplay, Jonas Brothers, BTS, Imagine Dragons, Cardi B o Kanye West. ¿Acudirán todos al evento? ¿O habrá alguno que recoja el premio a distancia?

Este año, la gala se celebrará de forma presencial en el Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena de Hungría. El 14 de noviembre todos tenemos cita para vivir una de las noches de la música más importantes en ambos hemisferios. Además puedes votar por tu artista o grupo favorito. ¿Alguien da más?

Lista completa de nominados

Mejor Artista Local

  • Aitana
  • Ana Mena
  • C. Tangana
  • Colectivo da Silva
  • Pablo Alborán

Mejor Artista Norte

  • Humbe
  • Danna Paola
  • Alemán
  • Gera MX
  • Sofía Reyes

Mejor Artista Sur

  • Nicki Nicole
  • Tini
  • María Becerra
  • Duki
  • Trueno

Mejor Artista Centro

  • Karol G
  • Sebastián Yatra
  • Camilo
  • Maluma
  • J Balvin

Mejor Artista del Caribe

  • Bad Bunny
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Natti Natasha
  • Guaynaa
  • Farruko

Mejor Artista

  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Pop

  • BTS
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Mejor Canción

  • Doja Cat y SZA - Kiss me more
  • Ed Sheeran - Bad habits
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - Peaches
  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call me by your name)
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers license
  • The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber - Stay

Mejor Vídeo

  • Doja Cat y SZA - Kiss me more
  • Ed Sheeran - Bad habits
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - Peaches
  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call me by your name)
  • Normani y Cardi B - Wild side
  • Taylor Swift - Willow

Mejor Colaboración

  • Black Eyed Peas y Shakira - Girl like me
  • Silk Sonic - Leave the door open
  • Doja Cat y SZA - Kiss me more
  • Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow - Industry baby
  • The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber - Stay
  • The Weeknd y Ariana Grande - Save your tears (remix)

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Giveon
  • Griff
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Saweetie
  • The Kid Laroi

Mejor Artista Electrónica

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Joel Corry
  • Marshmello
  • Skrillex
  • Swedish House Mafia

Mejor Artista Rock

  • Coldplay
  • Foo Fighters
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Kings of Leon
  • Maneskin
  • The Killers

Mejor Artista Alternativo

  • Halsey
  • Lorde
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Willow
  • Yungblud

Mejor Artista Latino

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Mejor Artista Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Kanye West
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

Mejor Artista K-Pop

  • BTS
  • Lisa
  • Monsta X
  • NCT 127
  • Rosé
  • Twice

Mejor Grupo

  • BTS
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Little Mix
  • Maneskin﻿
  • Silk Sonic

Mejor Artista Push

  • 24KGoldn
  • Foushée
  • Girl in Red
  • Griff
  • JC Stewart
  • JXDN
  • Latto
  • Madison Beer
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Remi Wolf
  • Saint Jhn
  • The Kid Laroi

Mejores Fans

  • Ariana Grande
  • Blakpink
  • BTS
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Video con causa

  • Billie Eilish - Your power
  • Demi Lovato - Dancing with the devil
  • Girl in Red - Serotonin
  • H.E.R. - Fight for you
  • Harry Styles - Treat people with kindness
  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call me by your name)

