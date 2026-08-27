Cuatro españoles entre los 1.500 desaparecidos en la riada en Nepal, que deja ya más de 160 muertos

La inundación repentina que este miércoles arrasó una zona entre Nepal y Tíbet ha dejado más de 160 muertos y 1.500 desaparecidos, incluyendo peregrinos y turistas, muchos de ellos extranjeros.

El ministro de Exteriores español, José Manuel Albares, ha informado de que hay al menos cuatro españoles a los que no se localiza.

Las autoridades investigan qué pudo causar la riada de agua, piedras y lodo, aunque los científicos creen que el deslizamiento de hielo en un glaciar del Himalaya pudo ser el origen. Se ha descartado que la causa fuera un terremoto: los expertos atribuyen las vibraciones detectadas a la propia fuerza de la riada.

La búsqueda de supervivientes ya ha empezado. Los rescatistas en Nepal usan helicópteros y han arrojado suministros de emergencia a miles de personas que han quedado aislados en sus pueblos. "Esto va a aumentar, ya que hemos retomado la búsqueda y se espera recuperar más cuerpos", ha declarado a Reuters el portavoz policial nepalí Abi Narayan Kafle.

500 extranjeros entre los desaparecidos

La región, que comunica la ciudad de Lhasa en el Tíbet con la capital de Nepal, Katmandú, es muy frecuentada por montañeros de todo el mundo y peregrinos que sobre todo provienen de la India.

Entre los desaparecidos hay al menos 500 extranjeros, según responsables de turismo y policiales de Nepal. Entre ellos, hay al menos 177 de la India, 63 de EE.UU., 34 de Asutralia, 33 de Reino Unido y 25 de Canadá.

En el Tíbet (región autónoma bajo control de China), en el distrito de Gyirong, hay al menos 558 desaparecidos, según la televisión china, incluyendo 260 extranjeros. Según China, allí sólo se han confirmado por el momento tres muertos.

Las imágenes de la catástrofe muestran un muro de agua, piedras y lodo llevándose por delante a docenas de personas en el puesto fronterizo de Gyirong y arrasando edificaciones, puentes, carreteras corriente abajo en Nepal.

"Era un inmenso chorro de barro viniendo directo hacia nosotros", ha relatado a Reuters en un hospital nepalí Keshav Prasad Baral, de 68 años. "Mientras se acercaba, iba haciéndose mayor y mayor. Cuando vi que entraba en nuestra casa, intenté coger la mano de mi mujer y llevarla a la terraza, pero fue arrastrada por el barro".

Otro superviviente relata que se salvó agarrando a un árbol de mango mientras su casa desaparecía.

Nepal ha movilizado al Ejército para partipar en la búsqueda y este jueves ya han sido rescatadas 125 personas, entre ellas 20 extranjeros.

The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake with magnitude

initially reported as 4.4 was in fact seismic energy generated

by the collapse of glacial rock and ice, followed by debris

flow.

Chinese authorities have identified risks from ⁠a

still-dammed lake located in Gyirong, upstream from the mudslide

and flood-stricken Tibet-Nepal border crossing that could

significantly complicate rescue efforts in the mountainous site,

CCTV reported on Thursday.

Many of the victims were making a pilgrimage to Kailash

Mansarovar, a high-altitude site in Tibet revered by Hindus and

Buddhists among others.

Mount Kailash, which Hindus believe to be the abode of Lord

Shiva, lies on the banks of Lake Mansarovar, ‌also held sacred in

various religions.

Sagar Pandey, the chief executive of a Himalayan tourism

operator, said 15 Indian-Australians on a pilgrimage tour with

the company were missing.

"There are no human-made things, no human settlement left.

Everything is just flat," he told Reuters after flying over the

zone in a helicopter. "So anyone in the hotel, the restaurant,

or the car, I believe that everybody is gone."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said details on

the disaster were scant.

"Nepal ... is a developing country," ⁠he said. "It doesn’t

have the resources that an event like that would have in

Australia, so information is difficult."

The U.S. State Department said it was sending a disaster

response adviser and providing assistance of $500,000.

Canada was also closely following the situation, Prime

Minister Mark Carney said on X, describing the floods as

"absolutely devastating".

U.N. teams and partners were sending supplies and personnel

to support affected Nepali communities, Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres said.

VIDEOS SHOW PEOPLE SWEPT AWAY WHILE FLEEING

Security footage captured on the Chinese side of the ⁠border

showed many people fleeing from a torrent of rock, mud and water

that destroyed buildings and vehicles.

People seeking information about family members missing from

the affected areas of Nuwakot and Dhading gathered outside a

Nepali army training centre that was the base for helicopter

rescue operations, the images showed.

In the affected areas, layers of mud metres thick swathed homes,

trees and vehicles. Helicopters ferrying survivors hovered

overhead all day.

An initial study of Planet Labs satellite imagery showed a

landslide ⁠of ice and rock unleashed a flood carrying debris in

the Lhende River, about 20 km (12 miles) northeast of the

Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi border crossing, Nepal disaster

management officials said on X.

Television images showed collapsed homes, floating cars and

a metal bridge ⁠being washed away, while witnesses said the

waters engulfed entire villages.

"There is devastation everywhere we look," said Tula Bahadur

BK, a health worker in Rasuwa.

"The settlements next to the river have been completely

swept away. Five of my own relatives are missing.