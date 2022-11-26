Muere Irene Cara: hizo estos dos temazos y ganó un Oscar
- Han hallado el cuerpo sin vida de la artista en su domicilio este viernes 25 de noviembre
- Alcanzó el éxito mundial con Fama y Flashdance: en ambas participó en la composición de sus canciones originales
- 10 películas con el baile como protagonista para todos los públicos
El mundo del espectáculo está de luto. Una de las artistas más transversales y conocidas ha muerto. Se trata de Irene Cara, la icónica actriz y cantante que alcanzó el éxito gracias a su participación en Fama y Flasdance. El cuerpo de Cara ha sido hallado sin vida en su domicilio de Florida el viernes 25 de noviembre.
Tenía 63 años y aún se desconocen las causas exactas de su muerte. La encargada de dar la noticia ha sido su representante, Judith A. Moose, a través de un comunicado oficial: "Esta es la peor parte absoluta de ser un publicista. No puedo creer que haya tenido que escribir esto y mucho menos publicar la noticia. Por favor, compartid vuestros pensamientos y recuerdos de Irene. Estaré leyendo todos y cada uno de ellos y sé que ella estará sonriendo desde el cielo. Adoraba a sus fans", ha escrito en la cuenta de Twitter de la artista. La familia de Irene Cara ha pedido privacidad y respeto en estos duros momentos mientras planean realizar un funeral acompañado de un memorial de sus seguidores: "Era un alma bellamente dotada cuyo legado vivirá para siempre a través de su música y sus películas", asegura Moose.
“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh“— Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022
Los grandes éxitos de Irene Cara: Flashdance y Fama
Nacida en Nueva York, con orígenes puertorriqueños, la fallecida Irene Cara estaba considerada una de las intérpretes más importantes de la década de los años 80. Supo combinar a la perfección su faceta de la música con el cine a través de un estilo propio con el que se ganó el corazón y el cariño del público.
Se convirtió en un icono cuando fue seleccionada para ser una de las protagonistas del musical Fama, interpretando a "Coco", Sparkle. No contenta con ello, la artista fue más allá y participó en la producción de la canción, "Fame".
Muy seguidamente le llegó la oportunidad de formar parte de la familia de Flashdance, ya que compuso la canción original de esta película: "Flashdance... What a feeling". Con ella consiguió el mayor reconocimiento a su carrera: un Premio Oscar en 1983 a mejor canción original y un Premio Grammy en 1984 a mejor interpretación vocal femenina. Es una de las pocas canciones en la historia de la música que han obtenido ambas estatuillas. ¿Lo más curioso? El tema originalmente había sido grabado por Toni Exposito, pero la discográfica prefirió que fuese una voz femenina, por lo que llegó a manos de Cara.
Letra de "Fame", de Irene Cara
Baby, look at me and tell me what you see
You ain't seen the best of me yet
Give me time, I'll make you forget the rest
I got more in me and you can set it free
I can catch the moon in my hand
Don't you know who I am?
Remember my name
I'm gonna live forever
I'm gonna learn how to fly
(High)
I feel it coming together
People will see me and cry
I'm gonna make it to heaven
Light up the sky like a flame
(Fame)
I'm gonna live forever
Baby, remember my name
(Remember, remember, remember, remember)
(Remember, remember, remember, remember)
Baby, hold me tight, 'cause you can make it right
You can shoot me straight to the top
Give me love and take all I got to give
Baby I'll be tough, too much is not enough, no
I can ride your heart 'til it breaks
Oh, I got what it takes
I'm gonna live forever
I'm gonna learn how to fly
(High)
I feel it coming together
People will see me and cry
I'm gonna make it to heaven
Light up the sky like a flame
(Fame)
I'm gonna live forever
Baby, remember my name
(Remember, remember, remember, remember)
(Remember, remember, remember)
I'm gonna live forever
I'm gonna learn how to fly
(High)
I feel it coming together
People will see me and cry
I'm gonna make it to heaven
Light up the sky like a flame
(Fame)
I'm gonna live forever
Baby, remember my name
(Remember, remember, remember, remember)
(Remember, remember, remember, remember)
Remember my name
I'm gonna live forever
(Fame)
I'm gonna learn how to fly
(High)
I feel it coming together
(Fame)
People will see me and cry
(Remember my name)
I'm gonna make it to heaven
(Fame)
Light up the sky like a flame
(Fame)
Oh I'm gonna live forever
(Fame)
Baby, remember my name
I'm gonna live forever
(Fame)
I'm gonna learn how to fly
(High)
I feel it coming together
(Fame)
People will see me and cry
(Fame)
Letra de "Flashdance... What a feeling", de Irene Cara
First, when there's nothing
But a slow glowing dream
That your fear seems to hide
Deep inside your mind
All alone, I have cried
Silent tears full of pride
In a world made of steel
Made of stone
Well, I hear the music
Close my eyes, feel the rhythm
Wrap around, take a hold of my heart
What a feeling
Being's believin'
I can have it all, now I'm dancing for my life
Take your passion
And make it happen
Pictures come alive
You can dance right through your life
Now I hear the music
Close my eyes, I am rhythm
In a flash, it takes hold of my heart
What a feeling
Being's believin'
I can have it all, now I'm dancing for my life
Take your passion
And make it happen
Pictures come alive
You can dance right through your life
What a feeling
What a feeling (I am music now)
Being's believin' (I am rhythm now)
Pictures come alive
You can dance right through your life
What a feeling (I can really have it all)
What a feeling (pictures come alive when I call)
I can have it all (I can really have it all)
Have it all (pictures come alive when I call)
(Call, call, call, call)
I can have it all (being's believin')
Being's believin' (take your passion)
Make it happen
(What a feeling)
What a feeling