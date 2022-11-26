Muere Irene Cara: hizo estos dos temazos y ganó un Oscar

El mundo del espectáculo está de luto. Una de las artistas más transversales y conocidas ha muerto. Se trata de Irene Cara, la icónica actriz y cantante que alcanzó el éxito gracias a su participación en Fama y Flasdance. El cuerpo de Cara ha sido hallado sin vida en su domicilio de Florida el viernes 25 de noviembre.

Tenía 63 años y aún se desconocen las causas exactas de su muerte. La encargada de dar la noticia ha sido su representante, Judith A. Moose, a través de un comunicado oficial: "Esta es la peor parte absoluta de ser un publicista. No puedo creer que haya tenido que escribir esto y mucho menos publicar la noticia. Por favor, compartid vuestros pensamientos y recuerdos de Irene. Estaré leyendo todos y cada uno de ellos y sé que ella estará sonriendo desde el cielo. Adoraba a sus fans", ha escrito en la cuenta de Twitter de la artista. La familia de Irene Cara ha pedido privacidad y respeto en estos duros momentos mientras planean realizar un funeral acompañado de un memorial de sus seguidores: "Era un alma bellamente dotada cuyo legado vivirá para siempre a través de su música y sus películas", asegura Moose.

"This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh "

Letra de "Fame", de Irene Cara

Baby, look at me and tell me what you see

You ain't seen the best of me yet

Give me time, I'll make you forget the rest

I got more in me and you can set it free

I can catch the moon in my hand

Don't you know who I am?

Remember my name

