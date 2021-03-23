Eurovisión 2021

Roxen, la artista que lidera las listas de éxito en Rumanía, interpretará "Amnesia" en el Festival de Eurovisión. La emisora TVR ha vuelto a confiar en su artista para 2020 y defenderá la bandera tricolor en la primera semifinal el 18 de mayo.
“Amnesia da voz a todos sentimientos reprimidos y a las personas cuyas voces no se han escuchado“
"El año pasado fue un poco como una montaña rusa, lleno de momentos buenos profesionalmente y muchos puntos malos también. Al final, lo que más me mantuvo fue que tenía algunos proyectos realmente geniales. "Amnesia" da voz a todos sentimientos reprimidos y a las personas cuyas voces no se han escuchado", declara la cantante.
La cantante de Cluj-Napoca ha trabajado con los compositores y productores Adelina Stinga y Victor Bourosu en su tema para Róterdam. El característico timbre de voz de Roxen y su interpretación sobre el escenario hacen de la candidata rumana una clara favorita para llegar a la final del concurso, rompiendo así la mala racha de Rumanía que lleva dos años sin clasificarse.
En 2020, TVR organizó un campamento de composición con tres artistas preseleccionadas (Roxen, Diana V y Cezar) en colaboración con el sello musical Global Records. El objetivo de este evento era elegir a la mejor representante para el festival y finalmente fue Roxen la que logró el consenso de los expertos. La propuesta del año pasado, "Alcohol you", fue elegida entre cinco canciones en una edición especial de la Selecția Națională.
Sobre Roxen
Roxen comenzó a cantar a los 7 años y ganó varios concursos musicales durante su infancia. En la actualidad, Roxen es el tercer artista que más suena en la radio rumana, principalmente sus hits "You don't love me" (8 millones de visitas en YouTube) y "Ce-ti Canta Dragostea" (9 millones de visitas).
Rumanía en Eurovisión
Rumanía debutó en el certamen europeo en 1993 y su trayectoria ha sido poco exitosa. Si bien alcanzó dos terceros puestos (en Kiev 2005 y Oslo 2010) y un cuarto lugar (Atenas 2006) en la década anterior; en sus últimas participaciones ni siquiera ha logrado clasificarse para la gran final. Este año Roxen pretende romper esa mala racha y dar la primera victoria a su país en Eurovisión.
Letra de "Amnesia"
Once upon a time
I used to know a girl
Ripped jeans messy hair
Shining like a pearl
Like a summer day
She could push the night so far away
If you feel what I feel
See what I see
Don't bring yourself down
You are not alone, not alone now
Oh, I lost myself tryna to have it all
This world feels in rush and they say they know it all
Oh I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don't worry if it got ya
Cuz you're not alone , not alone
I tried to fight it but it's getting strong , getting strong
Oh I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don't worry if you got it cuz you're not alone
Giving all they want might make you lose control
They keep preaching words like I should know
People always say be careful what you're wishing for
If you feel what I feel,
See what I see
Don't bring yourself down
You are not alone, not alone now
Oh, I lost myself tryna to have it all
This world feels in rush and they say they know it all
Oh I lost myself, tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don t worry if it got ya
Cuz you're not alone , not alone
I tried to fight it but it's getting strong, getting strong
Oh I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don t worry if you got it cuz you re not alone
Self love, self love, it's never gone
Self love, self love, put it back on
Self love, self love, you're not alone
Not alone, not alone
self love amnesia
I lost myself tryna to have it all
This world feels in rush and they say they know it all
Oh I lost myself , tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don t worry if it got ya
Cuz you're not alone, not alone
I tried to fight it but it's getting strong, getting strong
Oh I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don t worry if you got it cuz you're not alone