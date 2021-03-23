Eurovisión 2021

Roxen, la artista que lidera las listas de éxito en Rumanía, interpretará "Amnesia" en el Festival de Eurovisión. La emisora TVR ha vuelto a confiar en su artista para 2020 y defenderá la bandera tricolor en la primera semifinal el 18 de mayo.

"El año pasado fue un poco como una montaña rusa, lleno de momentos buenos profesionalmente y muchos puntos malos también. Al final, lo que más me mantuvo fue que tenía algunos proyectos realmente geniales. "Amnesia" da voz a todos sentimientos reprimidos y a las personas cuyas voces no se han escuchado", declara la cantante.

La cantante de Cluj-Napoca ha trabajado con los compositores y productores Adelina Stinga y Victor Bourosu en su tema para Róterdam. El característico timbre de voz de Roxen y su interpretación sobre el escenario hacen de la candidata rumana una clara favorita para llegar a la final del concurso, rompiendo así la mala racha de Rumanía que lleva dos años sin clasificarse.

En 2020, TVR organizó un campamento de composición con tres artistas preseleccionadas (Roxen, Diana V y Cezar) en colaboración con el sello musical Global Records. El objetivo de este evento era elegir a la mejor representante para el festival y finalmente fue Roxen la que logró el consenso de los expertos. La propuesta del año pasado, "Alcohol you", fue elegida entre cinco canciones en una edición especial de la Selecția Națională.

Letra de "Amnesia"

Once upon a time

I used to know a girl

Ripped jeans messy hair

Shining like a pearl

Like a summer day

She could push the night so far away

If you feel what I feel

See what I see

Don't bring yourself down

You are not alone, not alone now

Oh, I lost myself tryna to have it all

This world feels in rush and they say they know it all

Oh I lost myself tryna have it all

Self love amnesia, don't worry if it got ya

Cuz you're not alone , not alone

I tried to fight it but it's getting strong , getting strong

Oh I lost myself tryna have it all

Self love amnesia, don't worry if you got it cuz you're not alone

Giving all they want might make you lose control

They keep preaching words like I should know

People always say be careful what you're wishing for

If you feel what I feel,

See what I see

Don't bring yourself down

You are not alone, not alone now

Oh, I lost myself tryna to have it all

This world feels in rush and they say they know it all

Oh I lost myself, tryna have it all

Self love amnesia, don t worry if it got ya

Cuz you're not alone , not alone

I tried to fight it but it's getting strong, getting strong

Oh I lost myself tryna have it all

Self love amnesia, don t worry if you got it cuz you re not alone

Self love, self love, it's never gone

Self love, self love, put it back on

Self love, self love, you're not alone

Not alone, not alone

self love amnesia

I lost myself tryna to have it all

This world feels in rush and they say they know it all

Oh I lost myself , tryna have it all

Self love amnesia, don t worry if it got ya

Cuz you're not alone, not alone

I tried to fight it but it's getting strong, getting strong

Oh I lost myself tryna have it all

Self love amnesia, don t worry if you got it cuz you're not alone