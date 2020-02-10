RTVE's commitments to quality, innovation and public service are a benchmark of our work in the field of content production and distribution technology as well as information systems technologies. This commitment is linked to efficiency in all areas and to the optimisation of economic, human and energy resources.

The Corporation develops major projects because it is committed to innovation and the development of new technologies to improve its range of products and services for citizens: the digitisation of RTVE's Documentary Fund, participation in R&D&I activities and research with international organisations, the search for new transmedia formats, the production of audiovisuals in ultra-high definition or the integration of virtual reality as part of narrative universes in, for example, 'El Ministerio de Tiempo', which place RTVE at the forefront of world innovation.

Technological development, together with the implementation of new formats and innovative tools, form one of the pillars of the development of RTVE's entire digital environment in the television and radio channels of very diverse and pioneering projects such as Radio 3 Extra, el Red Button, +TVE, +24 and +TDP (new ways of watching and sharing television); the use of multiscreen in major events through the web; radio production with high quality sound (HQ) or television production in ultra high definition (4K).

The RTVE Corporation is working on the following lines of action:

Innovation to make the technological future a reality



RTVE's different screens innovate to develop new technological products that offer new experiences to viewers. The applications Red Button, +TVE, +24 and +TDP or transmedia content were created to satisfy the new consumption needs of the viewers. RTVE's commitment to producing content in ultra high definition represents its adaptation to new techniques for generating content and modernising its production and distribution techniques. RTVE has an audiovisual innovation laboratory and actively participates in international organisations such as the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) to incorporate new trends in the audiovisual sector.

The digitisation of the Documentary Fund



RTVE's Documentary Fund contains a large part of the country's recent history. Both its preservation and its accessibility to the public are priority objectives for the Corporation, because these archives are the irrefutable proof of RTVE's historical value. Digitisation of content has facilitated their dissemination on the different RTVE screens, and therefore, viewers can have access to this content that is part of the recent history of Spain.

Innovation in the management of our resources



The RTVE Corporation works to achieve greater efficiency and optimisation of its economic, energy and human resources. The incorporation of new technologies and technical equipment helps to reduce energy costs and speed up production processes. Furthermore, RTVE is a company committed to corporate social responsibility and has eco-friendly facilities and technologies.