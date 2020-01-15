Commitments

Internal Communication is a key element in a large company such as RTVE. Intranet is currently the best way to disseminate and publicise what we do, what we achieve and where we are going. It aims to be very participative and to provide new services. TVE, RNE and RTVE.es, as well as the Orchestra and Choir and the RTVE Institute are protagonists and offer daily news to the staff. Through videos, newsletters, meetings and communiqués, the different departments, their activities and their workers are brought closer to the workforce as a whole.

Through the workers' portal, we facilitate highly interesting procedures and communications; with the communication room we participate in the news offered to the media; and in RTVE Comunica we know first-hand the decisions of the management and we also get closer to the work of our colleagues.