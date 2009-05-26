Jurado oficial de los Premios Invi: Inma Tubella
Inma Tubella (La Bisbal de L'Empordà, Girona) es rectora de la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (OUC). Entre 1999 y 2003 ocupó el cargo de vicerrectora de investigación de esta institución. Junto con el profesor Manuel Castells dirige el proyecto Internet-Catalunya (PIC) financiado por la Generalitat de Catalunya.
Tubella también ha sido vicepresidenta del Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), miembro de la Comisión Asesora sobre Telecomunicaciones y Sociedad de la información del Departamento de Universidades, Investigación y Sociedad de la Información de la Generalitat de Catalunya.
Tubella es doctora en Ciencias Sociales con la tesis Comunicación e identidad. El caso de Televisión de Cataluña. Ha publicado numerosos libros y artículos, entre los que destacan Las formas de consumo de la televisión como generadora de identidad, Fundación General de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, 1998; La sociedad red en Cataluña, con M. Castells y otros, Rosa del Vents, Barcelona, 2003; La transición a la sociedad red , junto con M. Castells y otros, Ariel, 2007.
Inma Tubella obtained her Ph.D. in Social Sciences with the thesis Communication and Identity. The case of Catalunya Television, and she is a teacher of Communication Theory in the Audiovisual Communication Studies at Oberta University Catalunya (UOC) and has been vice-chancellor of this University since 13th December 2005. She was deputy vice-chancellor of research and co-director of the UOC Doctorate Programme (1999-2003). Tubella was vice-chairperson of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute IN3, member of the Advisory Committee on Telecommunications and the Information Society of the Information Department of Universities Research and Information Society of the Generalitat de Catalunya.
She has published numerous books and articles, among which stand out: Ways of consuming television as an identity generator, General Foundation of Madrid Complutense University, 1998; Internet society in Catalunya, with M. Castells and others, Rosa del Vents, Barcelona, 2003; Transition to the internet society, with M. Castells and others, Ariel, 2007.
Otros jurados de los Premios Invi
Sebastián Muriel, Director General de Red.es
Inmaculada Turbau, Directora de la Casa de América
Patrick Walker, Director Alianzas Estratégicas EMEA de Youtube
Nicoletta Iacobacci, Directora de Crossmedia UER/EBU
Anthony Rose, FM Controller, Vision & on-line Media Group BBC
Stanislas Leridon, Director de Internet y New Media France 24
Xaquin González Veira, Editor Gráfico del NewYork Times
Alex de la Iglesia, Director/Guionista/Productor de cine
José Corbacho, Director/Actor de cine
Luis Fernández, Presidente de la Corporación RTVE
Rosalía Lloret, Directora Medios Interactivos de RTVE
