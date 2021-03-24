María del Carmen Sastre Bellas

Born in Ferrol in 1957, she is a journalist with a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid. She has spent her entire professional career at RTVE.

She was head of the Economics Department of TVE News from 1996 to 2002, head of the National News Department of TVE News from 2002 to 2004, coordinator of Economics at Canal 24 Horas from 2004 to 2007 and advisor to the Board of Directors of RTVE from 2007 to 2012.

She also held the post of Director of Institutional Relations at RTVE from 2012 to mid-2014. She was RTVE's Ombudsman for Viewers and Radio Listeners from May to November 2014 and Director of News Content at TVE from November 2014 to July 2018. She is currently a member of the team of the programme 'Emprende' on Canal 24 Horas.