Juan José Baños Loinaz

Born in La Felguera (Asturias) in 1955, he holds a degree in Information Sciences from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. He held various posts at "Deia" between 1977 and 2005, including that of director.

He was a trustee of the Museum of Fine Arts and member of the Plenary of the Bilbao Chamber of Commerce, partner and general manager of Business & Media (2005-2013), director of EiTB (2012-2013), general manager of Itelazpi (2013-2017) and president of UNIRED. In December 2017, he was appointed director of "Deia". He is currently managing director of Grupo Noticias.