Jenaro Castro Muiña

Born in Lugo in 1961, he holds a degree in Journalism from the UCM. He worked in Cadena SER and COPE and, for the last 30 years, he has been in TVE where he has edited and presented the Telediario in all its slots, as well as news previews and specials.

He directed and presented 'Semanal 24 horas' between 2004 and 2012 on Canal 24 Horas. From 2012 to 2018, he was director of non-daily news programmes at TVE, as well as director and presenter of 'Informe Semanal'. He has received the Andalusian Journalism Award, an Ondas Award and the Puro Cora Journalism Award.

As editor of TD-2, the Telediario received the Academy Iris Award in 2000 and, while working on 'Informe Semanal', the programme received the Academy Iris Award in 2012. He has three Golden Antennas and was a finalist at the New York TV Festival (2017).