Elena Sánchez Caballero

Born in Madrid in 1957, she holds a degree in Journalism from the UCM. After working as a journalist since 1979 in different public and private media (Diario 16, Antena 3 Radio and Agencia EFE), she joined the sports department of RTVE in 1984 and in 1987 she obtained a position as an editor by competitive examination.

For 37 years she has been in front of the cameras presenting and directing news programmes, current affairs programmes and debates on La 1, La 2 and Canal 24 Horas. She was a reporter for 'Informe Semanal' and 'Crónicas', and has directed biographical documentaries for 'Imprescindibles'. She created the Audience Defence body in 2008 and directed it until 2014. In August 2018, she was appointed secretary general of the Corporation, a position she left by her own decision in September 2020.