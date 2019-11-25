Guidelines for action
It develops the rights and duties of the audiovisual information professionals of the RTVE Corporation, in its functions of obtaining, producing and broadcasting information, with the aim of ensuring their independence, as well as the objectivity and truthfulness of news content. Likewise, it sets up the news councils as participatory bodies aimed at guaranteeing the internal control and the protection of the Corporation's audiovisual news professionals.
Style Manual
It is inspired by the Corporation's rules aimed at guaranteeing the fulfilment of the public service function. Its rules apply to television, radio and internet, and its aim is to confer its own style to its news and entertainment content. It aims to guarantee maximum informative rigour, independence, pluralism and attention to the interests of society. It considers it essential to properly address particularly sensitive social issues, such as gender violence, immigration, catastrophes or news involving minors.
Self-Regulatory Code
The Code affects audiovisual, related, interactive and online information content and reaffirms the commitment to public service. It considers children and adolescents from a double point of view: the minor in relation to the content that is broadcasted and the treatment received by the minor in this same content. It increases the protection bands established in the General Law on Audiovisual Communication.
Basic Programming Principles
This document, approved by RTVE's Board of Directors in 2007, points out that state-owned public television and radio must be an incentive and a stimulus for a creative, intelligent and modern audiovisual production, in defence of the social values assumed by all. The RTVE Corporation undertakes to ensure that its selected media content will be based on quality, general interest and public service criteria. It points out that the public service function does not lie so much in the genres selected as in their content and treatment. Different genres and formats can be accommodated in public radio and television in order to vary their programming.
United Nations Global Compact
The Global Compact is an international initiative proposed by the United Nations, which is a key factor when it comes to CR. Its objective is to achieve a voluntary commitment of entities in CR, through the implementation of Ten Principles based on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption. The Spanish Network of the United Nations Global Compact was created on 15 November 2004. RTVE became a member of the Spanish Global Compact Network on 7 July 2011.
The 10 principles we must comply with are:
- Protection of Fundamental Human Rights
- Non-infringement of Human Rights
- Freedom of association and collective bargaining
- Elimination of forced and compulsory labour
- Eradication of child labour
- Abolition of discrimination in employment
- Preventive approach to environmental protection
- Eco-friendly initiatives
- Dissemination of eco-friendly technologies
- Fighting corruption, extortion and bribery