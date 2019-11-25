Guidelines for action

Information Statute

It develops the rights and duties of the audiovisual information professionals of the RTVE Corporation, in its functions of obtaining, producing and broadcasting information, with the aim of ensuring their independence, as well as the objectivity and truthfulness of news content. Likewise, it sets up the news councils as participatory bodies aimed at guaranteeing the internal control and the protection of the Corporation's audiovisual news professionals.

Style Manual It is inspired by the Corporation's rules aimed at guaranteeing the fulfilment of the public service function. Its rules apply to television, radio and internet, and its aim is to confer its own style to its news and entertainment content. It aims to guarantee maximum informative rigour, independence, pluralism and attention to the interests of society. It considers it essential to properly address particularly sensitive social issues, such as gender violence, immigration, catastrophes or news involving minors. Style Manual

Self-Regulatory Code The Code affects audiovisual, related, interactive and online information content and reaffirms the commitment to public service. It considers children and adolescents from a double point of view: the minor in relation to the content that is broadcasted and the treatment received by the minor in this same content. It increases the protection bands established in the General Law on Audiovisual Communication. Self-Regulatory Code

Basic Programming Principles This document, approved by RTVE's Board of Directors in 2007, points out that state-owned public television and radio must be an incentive and a stimulus for a creative, intelligent and modern audiovisual production, in defence of the social values assumed by all. The RTVE Corporation undertakes to ensure that its selected media content will be based on quality, general interest and public service criteria. It points out that the public service function does not lie so much in the genres selected as in their content and treatment. Different genres and formats can be accommodated in public radio and television in order to vary their programming. Basic Programming Principles