Benny Cristo representará a República Checa en Eurovisión 2021 con la canción "Omaga". El rapero será el tercer artista en actuar sobre el escenario del Rotterdam Ahoy en la segunda semifinal del certamen el próximo 20 de mayo. El representante checo ha escrito la letra del tema, compuesto por el músico Filip Vlček:

El año pasado Benny Cristo ganó la selección nacional checa ESCZ, consiguiendo el pasaporte para Eurovisión 2020. Tras la cancelación del festival, la emisora pública Ceská televize le dio la oportunidad de volver al certamen de Róterdam 2021.

Letra de "Omaga"

I did a lot of dumb shhhh

a lot of things I wish I didn't do

baby come back

Won't you babe come back the whole world is crazy

is it crazy to love you

baby come back

won't you babe come back you said you're still too mad about them things I did

But I don't know what I did

My babe

you said you gained a few pounds you blame the apocalypse

there ain't no apocalypse long as you're here on my lips

Honestly, I don't care

I'm happy you're here

I'm trying to make you smile for a while now

I'm like oh my god you're so beautiful

why don't you come over and have it

why don't you let me have it all

You've been home too long I've been home too long

we both need to feel love nothing wrong with that

Můžeš být u mě klidně můžem dělat jakoby

There is no apocalypse long as you're here on my lips

Honestly, I don't care

I'm happy you're here

I'm trying to make you smile for a while now

I'm like oh my god you're so beautiful

why don't you come over and have it

why don't you let me have it all

Oh my god

oh my god

you're so beautiful

oh my god

oh my god

why don't you come over and have it

why don't you let me have it all

