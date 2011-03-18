Eurovisión 2011

El dúo TWiiNS es el encargado de representar a Eslovaquia en la próxima edición del Festival de Eurovisión con la canción "I'm still alive".

Las hermanas gemelas Daniela Jancichová and Veronika Nízlová forman el dúo TWiiNS. Nacidas el 15 de mayo de 1986, de niñas ya soñaban con cantar juntas y triunfar sobre los escenarios. A sus 24 años, su sueño se ha hecho realidad en Eslovaquia, en donde han publicado cuatro álbumes con los que han logrado tres discos de oro y uno de platino.

Letra de "I'm still alive"

Now nothing can touch me

I've seen what I can be

Lonely I've walked through the fire

But I'm Still Alive

Now nothing can touch me

I've seen what I can be

Lonely I've walked through the fire

I'm Still Alive

Would ya climb up the mountain

Would ya battle the ocean

Would ya give just to loose it all

I've been living my life and

Try to learn ever lesson

Now I see why I fight and I fall

When the roads not to wide

Then trust the heart never lies

Now nothing can touch me

I've seen what I can be

Lonely I've walked through the fire

But I'm Still Alive

I'm Still Alive

If ya lost all the meanin

No more truth to believe in

Would the light inside fade to grey

But if ya shine like a diamond

Don't get caught in the moment

Never letting your breath slip away

When the roads not to wide

Then trust the heart never lies

Now nothing can touch me

I've seen what I can be

Lonely I've walked through the fire

But I'm Still Alive

I'm Still Alive