Eurovisión 2011

El dúo TWiiNS es el encargado de representar a Eslovaquia en la próxima edición del Festival de Eurovisión con la canción "I'm still alive".
Las hermanas gemelas Daniela Jancichová and Veronika Nízlová forman el dúo TWiiNS. Nacidas el 15 de mayo de 1986, de niñas ya soñaban con cantar juntas y triunfar sobre los escenarios. A sus 24 años, su sueño se ha hecho realidad en Eslovaquia, en donde han publicado cuatro álbumes con los que han logrado tres discos de oro y uno de platino.
Proyección internacional
Para este año, la idea de TWiiNS es triunfar en la escena internacional. De hecho, el pasado verano se trasladaron a Los Ángeles para preparar el que será su próximo álbum y que está producido por Jimmy Douglass, quien ha colaborado con estrellas de la música como Timbaland, Nelly Furtado y Justin Timberlake, entre otros.
Las gemelas Daniela y Veronika participaron en Eurovisión 2008 como coristas de la representante de la República Checa, Tereza Kerndlová. Ahora ellas son las protagonistas y lucharán por conseguir el primer triunfo para Eslovaquia con "I'm still alive".
Letra de "I'm still alive"
Now nothing can touch me
I've seen what I can be
Lonely I've walked through the fire
But I'm Still Alive
Now nothing can touch me
I've seen what I can be
Lonely I've walked through the fire
I'm Still Alive
Would ya climb up the mountain
Would ya battle the ocean
Would ya give just to loose it all
I've been living my life and
Try to learn ever lesson
Now I see why I fight and I fall
When the roads not to wide
Then trust the heart never lies
Now nothing can touch me
I've seen what I can be
Lonely I've walked through the fire
But I'm Still Alive
I'm Still Alive
If ya lost all the meanin
No more truth to believe in
Would the light inside fade to grey
But if ya shine like a diamond
Don't get caught in the moment
Never letting your breath slip away
When the roads not to wide
Then trust the heart never lies
Now nothing can touch me
I've seen what I can be
Lonely I've walked through the fire
But I'm Still Alive
I'm Still Alive