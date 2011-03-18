Enlaces accesibilidad
Las gemelas TWiiNS, a la conquista de Eurovisión 2011 con "I'm still alive"

El dúo TWiiNS es el encargado de representar a Eslovaquia en la próxima edición del Festival de Eurovisión con la canción "I'm still alive".

Las hermanas gemelas Daniela Jancichová and Veronika Nízlová forman el dúo TWiiNS. Nacidas el 15 de mayo de 1986, de niñas ya soñaban con cantar juntas y triunfar sobre los escenarios. A sus 24 años, su sueño se ha hecho realidad en Eslovaquia, en donde han publicado cuatro álbumes con los que han logrado tres discos de oro y uno de platino. 

Proyección internacional

Para este año, la idea de TWiiNS es triunfar en la escena internacional. De hecho, el pasado verano se trasladaron a Los Ángeles para preparar el que será su próximo álbum y que está producido por Jimmy  Douglass, quien ha colaborado con estrellas de la música como Timbaland,  Nelly Furtado y Justin Timberlake, entre otros.

Las gemelas Daniela y Veronika participaron en Eurovisión 2008 como coristas de la representante de la República Checa, Tereza Kerndlová. Ahora ellas son las protagonistas y lucharán por conseguir el primer triunfo para Eslovaquia con "I'm still alive".

Letra de "I'm still alive"

Now nothing can touch me 
I've seen what I can be 
Lonely I've walked through the fire 
But I'm Still Alive

Now nothing can touch me 
I've seen what I can be 
Lonely I've walked through the fire 
I'm Still Alive

Would ya climb up the mountain 
Would ya battle the ocean 
Would ya give just to loose it all 
I've been living my life and 
Try to learn ever lesson 
Now I see why I fight and I fall

When the roads not to wide 
Then trust the heart never lies

Now nothing can touch me 
I've seen what I can be 
Lonely I've walked through the fire 
But I'm Still Alive 
I'm Still Alive 

If ya lost all the meanin 
No more truth to believe in 
Would the light inside fade to grey 
But if ya shine like a diamond 
Don't get caught in the moment 
Never letting your breath slip away 

When the roads not to wide 
Then trust the heart never lies 

Now nothing can touch me 
I've seen what I can be 
Lonely I've walked through the fire 
But I'm Still Alive 
I'm Still Alive

