Soraya's bio & song
Soraya Arnelas was born in Valencia de Alcántara, in the Spanish region of Extremadura, on 13 September 1982. Her career as an artist started in 2005, after she had become the most popular finalist of the TV programme "Operación Triunfo".
Since then, Soraya's record trajectory has been meteoric, with four albums made with the record company Vale Music/Universal Music Spain. Her debut came with Kike Santander¿s production for her first album, "Corazón de fuego" - a mix of Latin themes with other genres such as ballads and pop dance - which was Platinum Disc in Spain in 2006. 2007 saw the release of her second album "Ochenta's" ¿ versions of great hits from the 80's - and she was awarded a new Platinum Disc.
After this success, one year later, she released "Dolce Vita", with new themes of the best dance music. And last year, 2008, she went once again into the recording studio to bring to life unpublished themes on her fourth album, "Sin Miedo", which consolidated Soraya¿s own style. Soraya was an air stewardess. She speaks English, French and Portuguese, and collaborates with humanitarian organisations in aid of children.
The Song: "La noche es para mí", "The night is for me"
"La noche es para mí" ("The night is for me") has the quality of being a song specially written to please a wide range of European tastes. On the one hand, it is connected to western pop sounds, with a musical dance base which is always a point of reference in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Soraya's song also includes a mixture of ethnic sounds thanks to which it becomes a proposal with a great deal of mixed music, particularly Latin sounds, thanks to the strains of the Spanish guitar, reminiscent of eastern music and sounds typical of Scandinavian and Eastern European countries.
Another important element is the lyrics of the song, which combine on a 50-50 basis the strong characteristics of Spanish with the chorus sung in English, thus giving the song a clear international character.
Music Composers
Jason Gill started out singing in a Swedish group led by Herbie Crichlow and thereafter started to write and produce songs. Before he turned 23 he had already sold gold as a songwriter and he had worked with some of the top writers/producers in Europe. His pop melodies and his voice was something that caught the ears of producers. Jason started his own publishing company together with Mattias Råsmark, co-published by Warner Chappell Music.
Dimitri Stassos was born in Stockholm Sweden to Greek parents. He has been working professionally as a song writer/producer and a musician for many years. He has gained success in the Swedish selection for the ESC twice as a composer and producer. He has worked with singers like Sofia Berntson, George Nozuka and Ola, and songwriters like Nektarios Tyrakis and Gerard James Borg. Dimitri has been working with Warner Chappell Scandinavia for many years.
Irini Michas knew that she should concentrate on writing songs while being on tour as a background singer. Irini works with melodies as well as lyrics in various styles and genres; pop, rock, dance, ethnic and r&b - from catchy uptempo beats to emotional ballads. She writes in 3 different languages: English, Swedish and Greek. She works with Lionheart Music and has also experienced both the Swedish Melodifestivalen and the Greek music world.
Lyrics Writer
Felipe Pedroso is the author of the Spanish lyrics of "La Noche Es Para Mi" and one of its musical producers. Born in Spain, he writes for all kind of artists in the world, and has had many hits on the Spanish and Latin American markets. This includes tracks for the TV project "Batuka", which has sold near a million copies in Spain, and many songs like the ballad "Me derrumbo" for David Bisbal, "Más" for Rosa, "Baila en mi fuego" for Natalia and "Sin miedo" for Soraya.
© Ma-Jay Publ./ Warner Chappell Music Scandinavia AB / Lionheart Music AB / Punto Music Publishing, S.L.
