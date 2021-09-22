Todo lo que tienes que saber de los Billboard Latin Awards 2021: nominados, actuaciones, fecha, y más
- La ceremonia contará con las actuaciones de Rosalía, Daddy Yankee y Karol G, entre muchas más
- La gala, que se podrá seguir en directo el jueves 23 de septiembre, se retransmitirá por Telemundo desde el Watsco Center de Miami
Comienza la cuenta atrás para uno de los premios más esperados de la música latina: los Billboard Latin Awards 2021. Este jueves 23 de septiembre se celebra la ceremonia y se avecina un evento cargado de emociones que podrá seguirse a través del canal de Telemundo a las 18:00h en Miami. El evento tendrá una alfombra roja de lujo con actuaciones en vivo e invitados de la talla de Rosalía, Daddy Yankee, Karol G o Camila Cabello. Pero no serán los únicos, pues Rauw Alejandro, Juanes, Carlos Vives, Marc Anthony y Mau y Ricky también actuarán en el esperadísimo certamen.
“�� ESTE JUEVES viviremos una fiesta cargada de emociones y buena música ����— Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) September 22, 2021
Presentaciones en vivo de #Juanes,#CarlosVives, #CamilaCabello, #MauYRicky, #Nodal, #KarolG, #NattiNatasha, #Rosalía #DaddyYankee, y muchas más estrellas en el escenario de los #Billboards2021
pic.twitter.com/gDAAk4shfo“
Bad Bunny, líder de la lista de nominaciones
Después de sorprendernos con la publicación de cuatro discos en menos de dos años, no resulta extraño ver cómo Bad Bunny sigue liderando las listas de ventas, reproducciones y de premios día a día. En esta ocasión, Billboard hizo públicas las nominaciones a los Premios Latin Billboard 2021. Y como no podía ser de otra manera, el Consejo Malo se alzó en el primer puesto con 22 nominaciones en 13 categorías distintas, entre las que se encuentran Artista el año, Compositor del año y Mejor álbum de ritmo latino.
Si echamos la vista atrás y tenemos en cuenta el periodo de elegibilidad de los premios (desde el 1 de febrero de 2020 hasta el 7 de agosto de 2021), Bad Bunny ha contado con los álbumes El último tour del mundo, YHLQMDLG y Las que no iban a salir. Tres discos donde el puertorriqueño siguió recorriendo medio mundo con sus ritmos y que marcaron un antes y un después en la música latina contemporánea.
Maluma, Karol G y J Balvin, entre los más nominados
Aunque nadie logró acercarse a las 22 nominaciones de Bad Bunny, hay intérpretes que sobresalen por encima de sus compañeros al tener en su bolsillo más de cinco reconocimientos. Es el caso de Maluma, que posee 11 nominaciones dentro de las categorías Artista del año, Artista Hot Latin y Canción Hot Latin del año gracias a "Hawái".
J Balvin también es uno de los intérpretes más destacados tras contar con nueve nominaciones. Karol G, Anuel AA y Black Eyed Peas completan la lista con ocho cada uno. Un hecho que evidencia que el reguetón y la música urbana siguen siendo los absolutos protagonistas del panorama musical actual. La gala, que se podrá seguir en directo el jueves 23 de septiembre, se retransmitirá por Telemundo desde el Watsco Center de Miami y abarcará 59 categorías. Atento, porque aquí va la lista completa de nominados.
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
- Camilo
- Eslabon Armado
- Kali Uchis
- Myke Towers
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:
- Black Eyed Peas
- Dua Lipa
- Ne-Yo
- Nicki Minaj
- The Weeknd
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Maluma
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
- Selena Gomez
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Los Dos Carnales
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
- Epic
- Interscope
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
- Aura Music
- Duars
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Canción del Año, Airplay /Airplay Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
- Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
- Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Airplay / Airplay Label of the Year:
- Remex
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Casa Disquera del Año, Airplay / Airplay Imprint of the Year:
- Aura
- Fonovisa
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul “Mamacita”
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Bad Bunny, “Vete”
- Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, “Safaera"
- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
“Top Latin Album” del Año /Top Latin Album of the Year:
- Anuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
- Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Maluma, Papi Juancho
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Selena Gomez
- Shakira
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Black Eyed Peas
- Eslabon Armado
- Los Legendarios
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
- Glad Empire
- Rancho Humilde
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
"Top Latin Albums" Imprint del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
- Del
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Shakira
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- CNCO
- Maná
- Mau y Ricky
- Piso 21
- Reik
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:
- Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”
- Kali Uchis “Telepatía”
- Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”
- Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”
- Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
- Epic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
- WK
Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year
- Camilo, Mis Manos
- Camilo, Por Primera Vez
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
- Selena Gomez, Revelación
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Sony Music Latin
- Thirty Tigers
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
- Capitol Latin
- Hecho a Mano
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
- Warner Latina
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Carlos Vives
- Elvis Crespo
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Monchy & Alexandra
- N’Klabe
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
- Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”
- Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”
- Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
- Prince Royce, “Lotería”
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año /Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
- El Cartel
- LP
- Pina
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
- El Cartel
- Hecho a Mano
- Pina
- Sony Music Latin
- WK
Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Albums of the Year:
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
- Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1
- Gloria Estefan, Brazil305
- Prince Royce, Alter Ego
- Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Zacarías Ferreira
“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
- Norte
- Premium Latin
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Top Stop
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista /Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- Junior H
- Lenin Ramírez
- Natanael Cano
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Los Dos Carnales
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición”
- El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago”
- Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”
- Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso”
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
- Afinarte
- Lizos
- Remex
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
- Afinarte
- Disa
- Fonovisa
- Lizos
- Remex
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:
- Christian Nodal, Ayayay!
- Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
- Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
- Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche
- Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
- Afinarte
- DEL
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
- Afinarte
- DEL
- Fonovisa
- Lizos
- Rancho Humilde
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Jowell & Randy
- Los Legendarios
- Play-N-Skillz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año Latin / Rhythm Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
- Glad Empire
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
- Aura
- La Industria
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
- Anuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
- Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Maluma, Papi Juancho
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
- Glad Empire
- Rich
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
- Aura
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
- J Balvin
- Tainy
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:
- RSM Publishing, ASCAP
- Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
- Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
- WC Music Corp, ASCAP
Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year:
- Kobalt Music
- RSM Publishing
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
- Mora
- Ovy On The Drums
- Sky Rompiendo
- Súbelo Neo
- Tainy