El grupo Intelligent Music Project representará a Bulgaria en Eurovisión 2022 con "Intention"
- La banda ha sido elegida internamente por la nueva delegación de la BNT
- Los representantes de Bulgaria actuarán en la primera semifinal el 10 de mayo
La banda Intelligent Music Project representará a Bulgaria en la edición número 66 del Festival de Eurovisión con el tema "Intention". El grupo, formado en el año 2010, ha sido elegido internamente por la nueva delegación eurovisiva de la televisión pública búlgara, la BNT.
La banda toma el relevo de Victoria, que fue durante dos años la representante de Bulgaria en Eurovisión. En Róterdam 2021, su canción "Growing Up Is Getting Old" finalizó en 11ª posición con un total de 170 puntos. Intelligent Music Project participará en la primera semifinal del festival el próximo 10 de mayo e intentará conseguir una plaza en la final de Turín con un tema rock.
Tras el éxito de Måneskin el año pasado con "Zitti E Buoni", Bulgaria ha apostado por una banda en la que el rock ha dominado en sus seis álbumes de estudio. Además, 2022 es una fecha importante para el grupo, pues marca el décimo aniversario del lanzamiento de su álbum debut "The Power of Mind".
Sobre Intelligent Music Project
La banda Intelligent Music Project tiene miembros rotativos, por lo que son muchos los nombres que han colaborado previamente por el grupo como: TOTO, Black Sabbath, Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins y muchos más. A Turín irán Bisser Ivanov, Slavin Slavchev (ganador de X-Factor Bulgaria), Ivo Stefanov, Dimiter Sirakov y Stoyan Yankoulov
Uno de los integrantes del grupo ya ha representado a Bulgaria en el Festival de Eurovisión. Se trata de Stoyan Yankoulov y lo ha hecho en dos ocasiones. La primera en Helsinki 2007 junto a Elitsa Todorova con el tema "Water", donde obtuvo un gran 5º puesto. La segunda en Malmö 2013 con el tema "Samo shampioni" que no logró clasificarse para la final.
Bulgaria en Eurovisión
Bulgaria se ha clasificado para la final en sus últimas intervenciones al certamen (2016, 2017, 2018 y 2021). Sin embargo, la participación de este país ha sido muy inestable desde que debutase en 2005 en Kiev. En sus nueve primeros años de historia, solo logró clasificarse para la final en una ocasión, en 2007, cuando Elitsa y Stoya consiguieron una meritoria quinta posición con "Water".
Letra de "Intention"
And I can move on from here
How simple, life goes on
Humble, that's how I feel
Sparking hot flames, holding on
Younger days run so clear
Through my mind, replaying my crime
Tearing me up, spreading fear
Obsession in my own time
What life's taken away, I'm not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I'm dismissing
Too scared to even try
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
My intention is strong and real
Only power steels my will
The illusion of safety's surreal
Don't let it go for the kill
What life's taken away, I'm not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I'm dismissing
Too scared to even try
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
I don't want to take on the pain
So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling
The more freedom I gain
The less real life I'm recalling
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone (yeah, yeah)
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war