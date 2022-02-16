Eurovisión 2022

La banda Intelligent Music Project representará a Bulgaria en la edición número 66 del Festival de Eurovisión con el tema "Intention". El grupo, formado en el año 2010, ha sido elegido internamente por la nueva delegación eurovisiva de la televisión pública búlgara, la BNT.

La banda toma el relevo de Victoria, que fue durante dos años la representante de Bulgaria en Eurovisión. En Róterdam 2021, su canción "Growing Up Is Getting Old" finalizó en 11ª posición con un total de 170 puntos. Intelligent Music Project participará en la primera semifinal del festival el próximo 10 de mayo e intentará conseguir una plaza en la final de Turín con un tema rock.

Tras el éxito de Måneskin el año pasado con "Zitti E Buoni", Bulgaria ha apostado por una banda en la que el rock ha dominado en sus seis álbumes de estudio. Además, 2022 es una fecha importante para el grupo, pues marca el décimo aniversario del lanzamiento de su álbum debut "The Power of Mind".

Letra de "Intention"

And I can move on from here

How simple, life goes on

Humble, that's how I feel

Sparking hot flames, holding on

Younger days run so clear

Through my mind, replaying my crime

Tearing me up, spreading fear

Obsession in my own time

What life's taken away, I'm not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I'm dismissing

Too scared to even try

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

My intention is strong and real

Only power steels my will

The illusion of safety's surreal

Don't let it go for the kill

What life's taken away, I'm not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I'm dismissing

Too scared to even try

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

I don't want to take on the pain

So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling

The more freedom I gain

The less real life I'm recalling

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone (yeah, yeah)

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war