Eurovisión 2011

Seis años después de participar en Eurovisión, el grupo Zdob Si Zdub regresa al Festival para representar a Moldavia con la canción "So lucky".

Un jurado de expertos y el televoto del público de la final nacional decidieron a partes iguales que el grupo de rock Zdob Si Zdob representara al país en el Festival de Eurovisión con una canción enérgica, divertida, que combina el punk y el rock con elementos de la música popular moldava.

Letra de "So lucky"

Flashes,

Ray ban glasses,

I move with ease

In my convertible breeze

Martini

whiskey on the rocks

life on the top

my party never stops!

Winner

A dusk to dawn sinner

Love traded in for lust

It's emotions I don't trust

On top

The cream of the crop

You know I love to rock

The fun will never stop

You see

It's all about me

The servants and the king

I'm the ruler of the world

A tug

She pulls me like a drug

I want her on the rug

But she's not that kind of girl

I see you where the lights glow

You pull me in your private side show

And now I see your moves in slowmo

I try to kiss you, but you slip away

Yet you never walk away from me

Are you a shadow of what might be?

Why should one woman stand above the rest?

There is a mystery to you deep beneath the flesh!

Those eyes pulling me in

A body made to sin

But I can not win

Wait,

I'm ready at the gate.

Don't tell me it's too late.

Her fire starts to melt my heart

She's clean.

Not part of any scene.

She's more like a dream

I don't want to wake up from!

I see,

She's somehow changing me.

She's where I want to be.

Can't stand a moment without her

Anymore!

I see you where the lights glow

You pull me in your private side show

And now I see your moves in slowmo

I try to kiss you, but you slip away

Yet you never walk away from me

Are you a shadow of what might be?

Why should one woman stand above the rest?

There is a mystery to you deep beneath the flesh!