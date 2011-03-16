El grupo Eldrine será el encargado de representar a Georgia en el Festival de Eurovisión con la canción "One more day".

Eldrine consiguió su pasaporte para Düsseldorf el pasado 19 de febrero, aunque desde entonces su candidatura ha sufrido varias modificaciones. La primera de ellas ha sido la sustitución de su solista, Tako Vadachkoria, por la cantante Sophio Toroshelidze.

La nueva vocalista de Eldrine tiene 21 años y ha participado en numerosos festivales y programas musicales de su país. Además, el pasado año estuvo en Eurovisión como corista de Sofia Nizharadze, quien alcanzó la novena posición con la la canción "Shine".

Letra de "One more day"

After the day I met you there I am not the same

I try to sleep but nothing helps me feel insane

Passion game that I play gonna last another day

Another night I’ll be there in my dreams again and again

I wanna give it on fire

Uncover vicious desire

Abandon painful denial

Find every reason to stay

Another forbidden sensation

Another emotional flare

Down with the fake hesitation

Gee, yeah, - I am ready to pay

Pay for the hopeless despair

Gonna live one more day of my fate

Here I am standing with my determination,

I remember when I used to be one of those silly fellows kind of "really don’t care";

and I realized all my thoughts and all my fears (around me);

you wanted to know what I felt and you got it right there.

Turn around, all the words of regrets and seize the chance to find the way so I can be raised.

I am lame, psycho from the brain, there is nothing I can do, that ‘s the part of the game.

Out of such foolish state gonna' find no other way.

Make way cause it’s all about the shame.

Feel no shame, cause I live another day again;

I wanna give it on fire

Uncover vicious desire

Abandon painful denial

Find every reason to stay

Another forbidden sensation

One more emotional flare

Down with the fake hesitation

Hell, yeah, - I am ready to pay

Pay for the hopeless desire

Turn back in the days when you desired and craved and all the way you felt just like burned in the flame

Gonna live one more day of my fate