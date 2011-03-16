El grupo Eldrine será el encargado de representar a Georgia en el Festival de Eurovisión con la canción "One more day".
Eldrine consiguió su pasaporte para Düsseldorf el pasado 19 de febrero, aunque desde entonces su candidatura ha sufrido varias modificaciones. La primera de ellas ha sido la sustitución de su solista, Tako Vadachkoria, por la cantante Sophio Toroshelidze.
La nueva vocalista de Eldrine tiene 21 años y ha participado en numerosos festivales y programas musicales de su país. Además, el pasado año estuvo en Eurovisión como corista de Sofia Nizharadze, quien alcanzó la novena posición con la la canción "Shine".
Letra de "One more day"
After the day I met you there I am not the same
I try to sleep but nothing helps me feel insane
Passion game that I play gonna last another day
Another night I’ll be there in my dreams again and again
I wanna give it on fire
Uncover vicious desire
Abandon painful denial
Find every reason to stay
Another forbidden sensation
Another emotional flare
Down with the fake hesitation
Gee, yeah, - I am ready to pay
Pay for the hopeless despair
Gonna live one more day of my fate
Here I am standing with my determination,
I remember when I used to be one of those silly fellows kind of "really don’t care";
and I realized all my thoughts and all my fears (around me);
you wanted to know what I felt and you got it right there.
Turn around, all the words of regrets and seize the chance to find the way so I can be raised.
I am lame, psycho from the brain, there is nothing I can do, that ‘s the part of the game.
Out of such foolish state gonna' find no other way.
Make way cause it’s all about the shame.
Feel no shame, cause I live another day again;
I wanna give it on fire
Uncover vicious desire
Abandon painful denial
Find every reason to stay
Another forbidden sensation
One more emotional flare
Down with the fake hesitation
Hell, yeah, - I am ready to pay
Pay for the hopeless desire
Turn back in the days when you desired and craved and all the way you felt just like burned in the flame
Gonna live one more day of my fate