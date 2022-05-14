¿Por qué Suecia es tan favorita? ¿Qué lleva a Eurovisión?
Suecia está en el Top 5 de las apuestas, y su representante, Cornelia Jakobs, será una de las rivales de Chanel en la Gran Final de Eurovisión 2022 del próximo sábado 14 de mayo. Después de una apasionante segunda semifinal, Cornelia tendrá la oportunidad de conseguir la séptima victoria eurovisiva para Suecia.
La canción “Hold Me Closer”, es una balada que habla de una ruptura amorosa que vivió en primera persona. Escrita desde el corazón, se presenta con una puesta en escena sencilla, intimista, cercana y muy conmovedora.
Su actuación comienza en la oscuridad. Cornelia iluminada en amarillo de forma tenue, y pronto revela su magnetismo de Cornelia Jakobs con primeros planos. La pantalla circular que ya empleó en el Melodifestivalen vuelve a estar presente en esta ocasión, alternando en la iluminación verde, blanca y, para concluir, roja. Entonces, Cornelia hace girar la pantalla en esta última parte, marcada por la pirotecnia antes del último estribillo.
Top 5 en las casas de apuestas junto a Chanel
Tanto España como Suecia están en el Top 5 de las casas de apuestas. Según los datos recogidos por Eurovision World, Cornelia se acaba de meter en tercera posición, mientras que Chanel permanece en el quinto lugar. Eso sí, todos coinciden en una cosa: la favorita es Ucrania.
¿Quién es Cornelia Jakobs?
Anna Cornelia Jakobsdotter Samuelsson, más conocida como Cornelia Jakobs, es una cantante y compositora sueca que lleva una década dedicándose a la música. Esto de ser artista lo lleva en la sangra: es hija del cantante del grupo The Poodles, Jakob Samuel, y nieta del sacerdote y autor Bengt Samuelsson y de la directora y compositora Kerstin Nerbe. Nació en Nacka el 9 de marzo de 1992 y actualmente vive en el centro de Estocolmo.
Celebró su 30 cumpleaños ganando la la última edición del Melodifestivalen y siendo la elegida para representar a Suecia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022.
Letra de "Hold me closer"
No need to apologize
'Cause there's nothing to regret
Well, this is not what I wanted
Guess all the good things come to an end
So baby, bye, bye
Wish you the best
But most of all, I wish that I could love you less
Well, maybe you're right, I'll find someone else
You say it isn't me, but when did that ever help?
Hold me closer
Although you'll leave before the sunrise
Might be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Hold tight, hold tight
Maybe it happened too fast
I guess that I understand
You say that you never felt this way for anyone
And that's why it scares you to death
So baby, bye, bye
Know it's for the best
Still I can't see how that would ease the pain in my chest
Hold me closer
Although you'll leave before the sunrise
I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight?
I know I have to let go, but just give me the night
'Cause tomorrow will hurt
Hurt really bad
'Cause I'm about to lose the best I ever had
Hold me closer
Although you'll leave before the sunrise
I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight? (Hold tight, hold tight)
I know, I have to let go
But just give me the night (hold tight, hold tight)
Can't you see that you
Found the right one at the wrong time?
It was just the wrong time
Hold tight, hold tight