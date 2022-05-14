¿Por qué Suecia es tan favorita? ¿Qué lleva a Eurovisión?

Suecia está en el Top 5 de las apuestas, y su representante, Cornelia Jakobs, será una de las rivales de Chanel en la Gran Final de Eurovisión 2022 del próximo sábado 14 de mayo. Después de una apasionante segunda semifinal, Cornelia tendrá la oportunidad de conseguir la séptima victoria eurovisiva para Suecia.

La canción “Hold Me Closer”, es una balada que habla de una ruptura amorosa que vivió en primera persona. Escrita desde el corazón, se presenta con una puesta en escena sencilla, intimista, cercana y muy conmovedora.

Su actuación comienza en la oscuridad. Cornelia iluminada en amarillo de forma tenue, y pronto revela su magnetismo de Cornelia Jakobs con primeros planos. La pantalla circular que ya empleó en el Melodifestivalen vuelve a estar presente en esta ocasión, alternando en la iluminación verde, blanca y, para concluir, roja. Entonces, Cornelia hace girar la pantalla en esta última parte, marcada por la pirotecnia antes del último estribillo.

¿Quién es Cornelia Jakobs?

Anna Cornelia Jakobsdotter Samuelsson, más conocida como Cornelia Jakobs, es una cantante y compositora sueca que lleva una década dedicándose a la música. Esto de ser artista lo lleva en la sangra: es hija del cantante del grupo The Poodles, Jakob Samuel, y nieta del sacerdote y autor Bengt Samuelsson y de la directora y compositora Kerstin Nerbe. Nació en Nacka el 9 de marzo de 1992 y actualmente vive en el centro de Estocolmo.

Celebró su 30 cumpleaños ganando la la última edición del Melodifestivalen y siendo la elegida para representar a Suecia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022.

Cornelia Jakobs gana el 'Melodifestivalen' La arista recibe El Pájaro Cantor como trofeo de la noche SVT

Letra de "Hold me closer"

No need to apologize

'Cause there's nothing to regret

Well, this is not what I wanted

Guess all the good things come to an end

So baby, bye, bye

Wish you the best

But most of all, I wish that I could love you less

Well, maybe you're right, I'll find someone else

You say it isn't me, but when did that ever help?

Hold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

Might be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Hold tight, hold tight

Maybe it happened too fast

I guess that I understand

You say that you never felt this way for anyone

And that's why it scares you to death

So baby, bye, bye

Know it's for the best

Still I can't see how that would ease the pain in my chest

Hold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight?

I know I have to let go, but just give me the night

'Cause tomorrow will hurt

Hurt really bad

'Cause I'm about to lose the best I ever had

Hold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight? (Hold tight, hold tight)

I know, I have to let go

But just give me the night (hold tight, hold tight)

Can't you see that you

Found the right one at the wrong time?

It was just the wrong time

Hold tight, hold tight