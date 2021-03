Austria vuelve a confiar en Vincent Bueno para participar en Eurovisión 2021. El cantante defenderá la bandera de su país con el tema "Amen" en la segunda semifinal del certamen, que tendrá lugar el 20 de mayo en Róterdam. La emisora austríaca ORF eligió internamente a su candidato para la edición de 2020 con la canción "Alive", pero finalmente se canceló por la pandemia del coronavirus.

Letra de "Amen"

Amen, I guess

You said that it's time for us to put

Our love to rest

Dressed in black, you left my neighborhood



No, I never thought you'd bury me and you

No, I never thought we'd die



But amen, amen

Tell me, is this what you wanted?

Is this what you wanted?

Amen, amen

Tell me, is this what you wanted?

Is this what you wanted?

Amen



I bet it's just another funeral to you

But for me it's the end

A marching band are playing gone too soon



No, I never thought you'd bury me and you

No, I never thought wе'd die



But amen, amen

Tеll me, is this what you wanted?

Is this what you wanted?

Amen, amen

Tell me, is this what you wanted?

Is this what you wanted?



'Cause it all feels like you didn't even try

Oh try, oh try, try to save us

All this time wasted on a lie



But amen, amen

Tell me, is this what you wanted?

Tell me, is this what you wanted?

Amen, amen, yeah

Are you getting what you wanted?

Are you getting what you wanted?

Amen