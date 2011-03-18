Austria regresa a Eurovisión con Nadie Beiler

La cantante Nadine Beiler es la elegida para representar a Austria en Eurovisión 2011 con la balada "The secret is love".
Tras cuatro años de ausencia, Austria regresará al escenario de Eurovisión en la segunda semifinal del 12 de mayo. La última vez que participó fue en el año 2007 con Eric Papilaya, que no consiguió pasar a la final de Festival.
Este año, Austria regresa Eurovisión con ganas de hacer un buen papel y de, al menos, lograr estar entre los 25 países finalistas que participarán el 14 de mayo. Para ello, el país se encomienda a Nadine Beiler, una cantante de 20 años que alcanzó la fama en 2007 gracias al concurso de jóvenes talentos Starmania.
Una balada al estilo de las divas americanas
Nadine Beiler defenderá a Austria con "The secret is love", una balada cantada en inglés, con inicio a capela y con una clara influencia de la canción melódica norteamericana.
La cantante intentará traerse el triunfo a un país que tan solo ha ganado Eurovisión en una ocasión. Fue en 1966 de la mano de Udo Jürgens con la canción "Merci, Chérie".
En la última década, Austria ha pasado bastante desapercibida en en Eurovisión, ya que la última vez que estuvo en el top ten del Festival fue en 2003 con Alf Poier y su irreverente "Weil der mensch zählt".
Letra de "The secret is love"
When I close my eyes I fall into a dream
Can't you see this world, all people live in peace
The sun is shining in my heart, rainbows in the sky
Spread your wings and fly, fly, fly high
We all are dreamers on our way
In a world where we're not meant to stay
Together we can make it all
The secret is in you
It's love
When I smile inside my heart, I feel so free
All the fears and doubts, they turn into believe
I feel alright, we'll make it right now, if we trust, trust, trust in love
We all are dreamers on our way
In a world where we are not meant to stay
Together we can make it all
The secret is love
I'm reaching out my hand to you
Soldiers let the light shine through
So we can realize the wonder of life
Trust, love, life,
Trust, love, life,
So what more do we need, so what more will it take to see life, just open your eyes!
We all are dreamers on our way
In a world where we are not meant to stay
We won't meant to stay
Together we can make it all
The secret is love
I'm reaching out my hand to you - soldiers! -
Soldiers let the light shine through
So we can realize the wonder of life
Trust, love, life
Spread your wings and fly
Trust, love, life
See...
The Secet is love!