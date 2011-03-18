Austria regresa a Eurovisión con Nadie Beiler

La cantante Nadine Beiler es la elegida para representar a Austria en Eurovisión 2011 con la balada "The secret is love".

Tras cuatro años de ausencia, Austria regresará al escenario de Eurovisión en la segunda semifinal del 12 de mayo. La última vez que participó fue en el año 2007 con Eric Papilaya, que no consiguió pasar a la final de Festival.

Este año, Austria regresa Eurovisión con ganas de hacer un buen papel y de, al menos, lograr estar entre los 25 países finalistas que participarán el 14 de mayo. Para ello, el país se encomienda a Nadine Beiler, una cantante de 20 años que alcanzó la fama en 2007 gracias al concurso de jóvenes talentos Starmania.

Letra de "The secret is love"

When I close my eyes I fall into a dream

Can't you see this world, all people live in peace

The sun is shining in my heart, rainbows in the sky

Spread your wings and fly, fly, fly high

We all are dreamers on our way

In a world where we're not meant to stay

Together we can make it all

The secret is in you

It's love

When I smile inside my heart, I feel so free

All the fears and doubts, they turn into believe

I feel alright, we'll make it right now, if we trust, trust, trust in love

We all are dreamers on our way

In a world where we are not meant to stay

Together we can make it all

The secret is love

I'm reaching out my hand to you

Soldiers let the light shine through

So we can realize the wonder of life

Trust, love, life,

Trust, love, life,

So what more do we need, so what more will it take to see life, just open your eyes!

We all are dreamers on our way

In a world where we are not meant to stay

We won't meant to stay

Together we can make it all

The secret is love

I'm reaching out my hand to you - soldiers! -

Soldiers let the light shine through

So we can realize the wonder of life

Trust, love, life

Spread your wings and fly

Trust, love, life

See...

The Secet is love!