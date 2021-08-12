Rosalía, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish y Taylor Swift, entre los nominados de los MTV VMAs 2021
- Junto al intérprete de "Peaches", Megan Thee Stallion resultó ser la más nominada
- BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo o Kid Laroi, entre los nombres de la próxima edición de los premios
Parece que nunca iba a llegar el momento de retomar las galas con público, pero los MTV VMA's acaban de marcarse el propósito de llegar a septiembre con todo listo para que la edición de este año se celebre con todas las medidas de seguridad pertinentes para que se produzca. En esta ocasión, Justin Bieber ha sido el intérprete más nominado, siendo el absoluto protagonista de un total de siete categorías. Entre ellas están dos de las más importantes: Artista del Año y Mejor Canción Pop por "Peaches".
Otros artistas de renombre que compartirán espacio con Bieber son Billie Eilish, que lleva semanas triunfando tras el lanzamiento de Happier Than Ever, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo y The Kid Laroi. La intérprete más nominada, por detrás de Justin, no es otra que Megan Thee Stallion, que lidera en seis categorías.
Rosalía no ha pasado desapercibida al ser uno de los nombres de estos premios. Su nominación junto a Billie Eilish por el tema "Lo Vas a Olvidar" ha traído consigo todo tipo de reacciones. ¿El motivo? La categoría donde han sido propuestas para el premio: Mejor Vídeo Latino. La polémica está servida. ¿Este proyecto debería considerarse dentro de este género?
“Who's your pick for Best Latin Video?— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 11, 2021
⚡ @sanbenito @jhaycortez
⚡ @billieeilish @rosalia
⚡ @bep @shakira
⚡ @jbalvin @dualipa @sanbenito @tainy
⚡ @karolg
⚡ @maluma
Vote for them NOW @ https://t.co/jpKQNhPRrK! Don't miss the 2021 #VMAs on September 12 on MTV! pic.twitter.com/lhxpiSk7Z4“
Como no podía ser de otra manera, intérpretes como Maluma, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande y Shawn Mendes no podían faltar a la gala que tendrá lugar el domingo 12 de septiembre en la ciudad de Nueva York. Desde mediados de agosto hasta el mismo 3 de septiembre, cualquiera podrá votar en la web oficial de los premios por su artista o artistas favoritos. ¿Quiénes serán los más galardonados de esta edición?
Lista de nominados 2021
Video del Año
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP” - Atlantic Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits” - Atlantic Records
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Columbia Records
- The Weeknd - “Save Your Tears” - XO / Republic Records
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande - Republic Records
- Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Justin Bieber - Def Jam
- Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entertainment
- Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift - Republic Records
Canción del Año
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood” - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open” - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
- BTS - “Dynamite” - BIGHIT MUSIC
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP” - Atlantic Records
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating” - Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license” - Geffen Records
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- 24kGoldn - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
- Giveon - Epic Records / Not So Fast
- The Kid LAROI - Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
- Polo G - Columbia Records
- Saweetie - Warner Records
Actuación PUSH del año
- Wallows - “Are You Bored Yet?” - Columbia Records
- Ashnikko - “Daisy” - Warner Records
- SAINt JHN - “Gorgeous” - Godd Complexx / HITCO
- 24kGoldn - “Coco” - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
- JC Stewart - “Break My Heart” - Elektra Music Group
- Latto - “Sex Lies” - RCA Records
- Madison Beer - “Selfish” - Epic Records / Sing It Loud
- The Kid LAROI - “WITHOUT YOU” - Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license” - Geffen Records
- girl in red “Serotonin” - world in red / AWAL
- Fousheé - “my slime” - RCA Records
- jxdn - “Think About Me” - DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
Mejor Latino
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti” - The Orchard
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - “Lo Vas A Olvidar” - Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - “GIRL LIKE ME” - Epic Records
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” - Universal Music Latino / NEON16
- Karol G - “Bichota” - Universal Music Latino
- Maluma - “Hawái” - Sony Music US Latin
Mejor Colaboración
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood” - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP” - Atlantic Records
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later” - OVO / Republic Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches” - Def Jam
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - “Prisoner” - RCA Records
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande - “positions” - Republic Records
- Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am” - Darkroom / Interscope Records
- BTS - “Butter” - BIGHIT MUSIC
- Harry Styles - “Treat People With Kindness” - Columbia Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches” - Def Jam
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u” - Geffen Records
- Shawn Mendes - “Wonder” - Island Records
- Taylor Swift - “willow” - Republic Records
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP” - Atlantic Records
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later” - OVO / Republic Records
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “On Me (remix)” - Quality Control / Motown
- Moneybagg Yo - “Said Sum” - N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Polo G - “RAPSTAR” - Columbia Records
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - “FRANCHISE” - Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Mejor Rock
- Evanescence - “Use My Voice” - BMG
- Foo Fighters - “Shame Shame” - Roswell Records / RCA Records
- John Mayer - “Last Train Home” - Columbia Records
- The Killers - “My Own Soul’s Warning” - Island
- Kings Of Leon - “The Bandit” - RCA Records
- Lenny Kravitz - “Raise Vibration” - Roxie Records / BMG
Mejor Alternativo
- Bleachers - “Stop Making This Hurt” - RCA Records
- Glass Animals - “Heat Waves” - Republic Records
- Imagine Dragons - “Follow You” - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - “my ex’s best friend” - Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- twenty one pilots - “Shy Away” - Fueled By Ramen
- WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - “transparentsoul” - MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
Mejor R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - “BROWN SKIN GIRL” - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open” - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown and Young Thug - “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Giveon - “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” - Epic Records / Not So Fast
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - “Come Through” - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
- SZA - “Good Days” - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Mejor K-POP
- (G)I-DLE - “DUMDi DUMDi” - Republic Records
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - “Ice Cream” - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- BTS - “Butter” - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - “Gambler” - Starship Entertainment
- SEVENTEEN - “Ready to love” - Pledis Entertainment
- TWICE - “Alcohol-Free” - JYP Entertainment Company
Mejor Video Nuevo
- Billie Eilish - “Your Power” - Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Demi Lovato - “Dancing With The Devil” - Island
- H.E.R. - “Fight For You” - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
- Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful” - Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Columbia Records
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - “Entrepreneur” - Columbia Records