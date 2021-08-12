Parece que nunca iba a llegar el momento de retomar las galas con público, pero los MTV VMA's acaban de marcarse el propósito de llegar a septiembre con todo listo para que la edición de este año se celebre con todas las medidas de seguridad pertinentes para que se produzca. En esta ocasión, Justin Bieber ha sido el intérprete más nominado, siendo el absoluto protagonista de un total de siete categorías. Entre ellas están dos de las más importantes: Artista del Año y Mejor Canción Pop por "Peaches".

Otros artistas de renombre que compartirán espacio con Bieber son Billie Eilish, que lleva semanas triunfando tras el lanzamiento de Happier Than Ever, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo y The Kid Laroi. La intérprete más nominada, por detrás de Justin, no es otra que Megan Thee Stallion, que lidera en seis categorías.

Rosalía no ha pasado desapercibida al ser uno de los nombres de estos premios. Su nominación junto a Billie Eilish por el tema "Lo Vas a Olvidar" ha traído consigo todo tipo de reacciones. ¿El motivo? La categoría donde han sido propuestas para el premio: Mejor Vídeo Latino. La polémica está servida. ¿Este proyecto debería considerarse dentro de este género?

“Who's your pick for Best Latin Video?



⚡ @sanbenito @jhaycortez

⚡ @billieeilish @rosalia

⚡ @bep @shakira

⚡ @jbalvin @dualipa @sanbenito @tainy

⚡ @karolg

⚡ @maluma



Vote for them NOW @ https://t.co/jpKQNhPRrK! Don't miss the 2021 #VMAs on September 12 on MTV! pic.twitter.com/lhxpiSk7Z4“