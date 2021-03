La banda Hoovephonic representará a Bélgica con "The wrong place" en la 65ª edición del Festival de Eurovisión. Geike Arnaert, mítica vocalista de la banda, regresa a la formación 13 años después y sustituye a Luka Cruysberghs. Completan el trío Alex Callier (bajista, productor y compositor) y Raymond Geerts (guitarrista), fundadores del grupo.

La emisora VRT eligió a la banda internamente para el año pasado y este año vuelve a confiar en el trío. La organización de la candidatura belga recae en esta televisión en neerlandesa, que se alterna cada año con la francófona RTBF.

La canción, escrita por Callier y Charlotte Foret, no fue creada especificamente para el festival. La letra está inspirada en la música de Johnny Cash o el hit de Lee Hazelwood "These boots are made for walkin". Con humor, sarcasmo y su personalísimo sello, la banda participará en la primera semifinal del 18 de mayo.

Letra de "The wrong place"

I wake up, and I think

I could use another drink

I'm reaching for a smoke

to forget about last night

I get up cause I need

a shot of instant remedy

I put a record on

that makes me think about last night

It all ended in the weirdest trip

you started acting way too hip

That's why

I ignored you for a long, long time

but then you had the best opening line

You're in the wrong place

You're lying next to me.

I don't know where to hide

I see your smiley face

that makes me wanna cry

What was I thinking

cause all we did was fight

Don't you ever dare to wear my Johnny Cash T-shirt

You're in the wrong place

You wake up, and you think

You won't need another drink

You don't want me to smoke

Though I didn't stop last night

You get up cause you need

an organic cup of tea

You put a record on

That makes you think about last night

You confused me with your blurry eyes

Thought you were a different kind of guy

That's why

I took you to my messy place

but it felt as if we were in a different space.

You're in the wrong place

You're lying next to me

I don't know where to hide

I see your smiley face

that makes me wanna cry

What was I thinking

cause all we did was fight

Don't you ever dare to wear my Johnny Cash T-shirt

You're in the wrong place

Don’t you ever dare to wear my Johnny Cash T-shirt