(Original Caption) 4/20/1971-New York, NY-Astronaut Alan B. Shepard, Jr. examines the trophy which was presented to him for his golfing exploits during the February Apollo 14 mission to the moon. Shepard received a "Golf All America" award for his series of six-iron shots which was viewed by millions of persons during a live telecast from the lunar surface.