Todos los premiados en los Globos de Oro 2010
- Up in the air logra 6 nominaciones y Nine, 5
- Avatar y Malditos bastardos, 4 candidaturas
- The Hurt Locker, Invictus, Precious, A Single Man y It's Complicated, 3
Lista de candidatos de la 67ª edicion de los premios Globos de Oro, concedidos por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood (HFPA) el 17 de enero de 2010. En negrita los vencedores de cada categoría:
- Mejor película - Drama
The Hurt Locker
Malditos bastardos
Precious
Up in the Air
Avatar
- Mejor película - Musical o comedia
Resacón en Las Vegas
It's Complicated
Julie & Julia
Nine
(500) Días juntos
- Mejor actor de drama
Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart
George Clooney, Up in the Air
Colin Firth, A Single Man
Morgan Freeman, Invictus
Tobey Maguire, Brothers
- Mejor actriz de drama
Emily Blunt, The Young Victoria
Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side
Helen Mirren, The Last Station
Carey Mulligan, An Education
Gabourey Sidibe, Precious
- Mejor actor en comedia o musical
Daniel Day-Lewis, Nine
Robert Downey Jr., Sherlock Holmes
Michael Stuhlbarg, A Serious Man
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, (500) Días juntos
Matt Damon, The Informant!
- Mejor actriz en comedia o musical
Sandra Bullock, The Proposal
Marion Cotillard, Nine
Meryl Streep, It's Complicated
Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia
Julia Roberts, Duplicity
- Mejor actor de reparto
Matt Damon, Invictus
Woody Harrelson, The Messenger
Stanley Tucci, The Lovely Bones
Christopher Plummer, The Last Station
Christopher Waltz, Malditos bastardos
- Mejor actriz de reparto
Mo'Nique, Precious
Julianne Moore, A Single Man
Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air
Vera Farmiga, Up in the Air
Penélope Cruz, Nine
- Mejor película de animación
Coraline
The Fantastic Mr. Fox
Lluvia de albóndigas
Tiana y el sapo
Up
- Mejor película extranjera
Baaria (Italia), de Giuseppe Tornatore
La nana (Chile), de Sebastián Silva
Los abrazos rotos (España), de Pedro Almodóvar
Un prophète (Francia), de Jacques Audiard
La cinta blanca (Alemania), de Michael Haneke
- Mejor director
Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker
James Cameron, Avatar
Clint Eastwood, Invictus
Jason Reitman, Up in the Air
Quentin Tarantino, Malditos bastardos
- Mejor guión
Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell, District 9
Mark Boal, The Hurt Locker
Nancy Meyers, It's Complicated
Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, Up in the Air
Quentin Tarantino, Malditos bastardos
- Mejor banda sonora
Michael Giacchino, Up
Marvin Hamlisch, The Informant!
James Horner, Avatar
Abel Korzeniowski and Karen O, A Single Man
Carter Burwell, Donde viven los monstruos
- Mejor canción original
"I Will See You", Avatar
"The Weary Kind", Crazy Heart
"Cinema Italiano", Nine
"I Want to Come Home", Everybody's Fine)
"Winter", Brothers
- Mejor serie televisión - Drama
Dexter
Mad Men
House
True Blood
Big Love
- Mejor serie televisión - Comedia o musical
30 Rock
Entourage
Glee
The Office
Modern Family
- Mejor actor televisión - Drama
Simon Baker, The Mentalist
Michael C. Hall, Dexter
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Hugh Laurie, House
Bill Paxton, Big Love
- Mejor actriz televisión - Drama
Glenn Close, Damages
January Jones, Mad Men
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Anna Paquin, True Blood
Kyra Sedgewick, The Closer
- Mejor actor televisión - Comedia o musical
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Steve Carell, The Office
David Duchovny, Californication
Thomas Jane, Hung
Matthew Morrison, Glee
- Mejor actriz televisión - Comedia o musical
Toni Collette, United States of Tara
Courteney Cox, Cougar Town
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Lea Michele, Glee
- Mejor miniserie o telefilme
Georgia O'Keeffe
Grey Gardens
Into The Storm
Little Dorrit
Taking Chance
- Mejor actor - Miniserie o telefilme
Kevin Bacon, Taking Chance
Kenneth Branagh, Wallander: One Stpe Behind
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Endgame
Brendan Gleeson, Into The Storm
Jeremy Irons, Georgia O'Keeffe
- Mejor actriz - miniserie o telefilme
Joan Allen, Georgia O'Keeffe
Drew Barrymore, Grey Gardens
Jessica Lange, Grey Gardens
Anna Paquin, The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler
Sigourney Weaver, Prayers for Bobby
- Mejor actor de reparto - serie, miniserie o telefilme
Michael Emerson, Perdidos
Neil Patrick Harris, Cómo conocí a tu madre
William Hurt, Damages
John Lithgow, Dexter
Jeremy Piven, Entourage
- Mejor actriz de reparto - serie, miniserie o telefilme
Jane Adams, Hung
Rose Byrne, Damages
Jane Lynch, Glee
Janet Mcteer, Into The Storm
Chloë Sevigny, Big Love