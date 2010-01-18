Lista de candidatos de la 67ª edicion de los premios Globos de Oro, concedidos por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood (HFPA) el 17 de enero de 2010. En negrita los vencedores de cada categoría:

Mejor película - Drama

The Hurt Locker



Malditos bastardos



Precious



Up in the Air



Avatar

Mejor película - Musical o comedia

Resacón en Las Vegas



It's Complicated

Julie & Julia

Nine

(500) Días juntos

Mejor actor de drama

Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart

George Clooney, Up in the Air

Colin Firth, A Single Man

Morgan Freeman, Invictus

Tobey Maguire, Brothers

Mejor actriz de drama

Emily Blunt, The Young Victoria

Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side

Helen Mirren, The Last Station

Carey Mulligan, An Education

Gabourey Sidibe, Precious

Mejor actor en comedia o musical

Daniel Day-Lewis, Nine

Robert Downey Jr., Sherlock Holmes

Michael Stuhlbarg, A Serious Man

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, (500) Días juntos

Matt Damon, The Informant!

Mejor actriz en comedia o musical

Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

Marion Cotillard, Nine

Meryl Streep, It's Complicated

Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia

Julia Roberts, Duplicity

Mejor actor de reparto

Matt Damon, Invictus

Woody Harrelson, The Messenger

Stanley Tucci, The Lovely Bones

Christopher Plummer, The Last Station

Christopher Waltz, Malditos bastardos

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mo'Nique, Precious

Julianne Moore, A Single Man

Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air

Vera Farmiga, Up in the Air

Penélope Cruz, Nine

Mejor película de animación

Coraline

The Fantastic Mr. Fox

Lluvia de albóndigas

Tiana y el sapo

Up

Mejor película extranjera

Baaria (Italia), de Giuseppe Tornatore

La nana (Chile), de Sebastián Silva

Los abrazos rotos (España), de Pedro Almodóvar

Un prophète (Francia), de Jacques Audiard

La cinta blanca (Alemania), de Michael Haneke

Mejor director

Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker

James Cameron, Avatar

Clint Eastwood, Invictus

Jason Reitman, Up in the Air

Quentin Tarantino, Malditos bastardos

Mejor guión

Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell, District 9

Mark Boal, The Hurt Locker

Nancy Meyers, It's Complicated

Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner, Up in the Air

Quentin Tarantino, Malditos bastardos

Mejor banda sonora

Michael Giacchino, Up

Marvin Hamlisch, The Informant!

James Horner, Avatar

Abel Korzeniowski and Karen O, A Single Man

Carter Burwell, Donde viven los monstruos

Mejor canción original

"I Will See You", Avatar

"The Weary Kind", Crazy Heart

"Cinema Italiano", Nine

"I Want to Come Home", Everybody's Fine)

"Winter", Brothers

Mejor serie televisión - Drama

Dexter

Mad Men

House

True Blood

Big Love

Mejor serie televisión - Comedia o musical

30 Rock

Entourage

Glee

The Office

Modern Family

Mejor actor televisión - Drama

Simon Baker, The Mentalist

Michael C. Hall, Dexter

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Hugh Laurie, House

Bill Paxton, Big Love

Mejor actriz televisión - Drama

Glenn Close, Damages

January Jones, Mad Men

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Anna Paquin, True Blood

Kyra Sedgewick, The Closer

Mejor actor televisión - Comedia o musical

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Steve Carell, The Office

David Duchovny, Californication

Thomas Jane, Hung

Matthew Morrison, Glee

Mejor actriz televisión - Comedia o musical

Toni Collette, United States of Tara

Courteney Cox, Cougar Town

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Lea Michele, Glee

Mejor miniserie o telefilme

Georgia O'Keeffe

Grey Gardens

Into The Storm

Little Dorrit

Taking Chance

Mejor actor - Miniserie o telefilme

Kevin Bacon, Taking Chance

Kenneth Branagh, Wallander: One Stpe Behind

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Endgame

Brendan Gleeson, Into The Storm

Jeremy Irons, Georgia O'Keeffe

Mejor actriz - miniserie o telefilme

Joan Allen, Georgia O'Keeffe

Drew Barrymore, Grey Gardens

Jessica Lange, Grey Gardens

Anna Paquin, The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler

Sigourney Weaver, Prayers for Bobby

Mejor actor de reparto - serie, miniserie o telefilme

Michael Emerson, Perdidos

Neil Patrick Harris, Cómo conocí a tu madre

William Hurt, Damages

John Lithgow, Dexter

Jeremy Piven, Entourage

Mejor actriz de reparto - serie, miniserie o telefilme

Jane Adams, Hung

Rose Byrne, Damages

Jane Lynch, Glee

Janet Mcteer, Into The Storm

Chloë Sevigny, Big Love