Chanel Terrero has her 'Dream Team' to succeed: first in Benidorm and next May in Turin. They are five dancers who have been part of her project from the beginning. Do you want to know who are they?

They are Exon Arcos, Josh Huerta, Pol Soto, Raquel Caurin and Ria Perez, in a choreography designed by the international choreographer Kyle Hanagami.

Exon Arcos Born in Spain, followed in the footsteps of his Latino family roots that had been dancing, it seemed, non-stop forever. It was almost inevitable that Exon would eventually become a dance artist. At school in Madrid he studied Theatre, Music and Dance and at age 15 began taking professional dance classes in the Modern, Hip-hop and Contemporary styles. Exon's dance studies opened opportunities to work professionally and took him to New York, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Sydney, Bangkok among other exciting destinations. Exon Arcos BMG He has danced with Rihanna, Shakira, Luis Fonsi, Charlie XCX and Dua Lipa among others. Exon has worked with well-known choreographers including Tina Landon, Kevin Maher, Fatima Robinson and Kyle Hanagami. Exon has also collaborated with prestigious global brands. Exon believes that dance is not only about dance; it's also about training your body, heart and mind and being prepared to DO the hard work. It's about giving your 100%, whatever the circumstances and maintaining a positive mindset always.

Josh Huerta Actor, dancer and choreographer trained in Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Madrid, a specialist in urban dance with a very extensive career, has worked on television in programs (The Voice UK, Tu Cara Me Suena) and around the world with artists like Spice Girls, Will.i.am, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Becky G... and musicals like Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar. Joshua Huerta BMG

Pol Soto Born in Barcelona. Since he was 4 years old he has taken classes in dance styles such as Jazz, Classical, Hip Hop, Commercial, among others. From the age of 16 he started taking dance classes and competing in different Hip Hop groups worldwide. He has worked in television programmes (Tu Cara Me Suena, Operación Triunfo and The Dancer). He has been part of the cast of dancers of the Reggeaton Beach Festival Tour, Arenal Sound, Cocacola Music Experience among other festivals. Pol Soto BMG He has also been a dancer in different Dinner Shows such as Gatsby and Lio Mykonos, and he's danced for artists as Nia, Ana Mena, Chenoa, Justin Quiles. Recently he has participated in the Musical El Gran Hotel de las Reinas.

Ria Perez Her professional career started when she decided to move to Los Angeles for nine months and she trained dancing and acting. She is currently working in the musical "La Malinche" by Nacho Cano, where she has met Chanel. In Madrid she has worked with Aitana Ocaña, Sebastián Yatra, Omar Montes, Danna Paolo, Rvfv or Maikel de la Calle, among others. María Pérez BMG