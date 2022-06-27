Comenzamos la semana con música de cine: primero con H.E.R. versionando el 'Dance To The Music' de Sly and The Family Stone para la BSO de 'Minions: el origen de Gru', y después con Tame Impala remezclando 'Edge of Reality' para el biopic de Elvis Presley, 'Elvis', dirigida por Baz Luhrmann. Además, nuevas canciones de Marcus King, Wooze y The Lazy Eyes.
Playlist:
H.E.R. - Dance To The Music
DIANA ROSS & TAME IMPALA - Turn Up The Sunshine
ELVIS PRESLEY & TAME IMPALA - Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix)
MICK JAGGER - Gotta Get A Grip (Kevin Parker Remix)
MINI MANSIONS - Forgot Your Name (Kevin Parker Alt Mix)
TAME IMPALA - Reality In Motion (GUM Remix)
GUM - Anesthetized Lesson
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Presumptuous
BABE RAINBOW - Peace Blossom Boogy (Live)
THE LAZY EYES - The Island
DJO - Personal Lies
DJO - Change
BALTHAZAR - Losers
PARCELS - Famous
THE AVALANCHES - Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)
JAWNY - Take It Back (feat. Beck)
JAWNY - Sabotage
WOOZE - Bittersweet Timpani
FALSE HEADS - Day Glow
MÅNESKIN - I Wanna Be Your Slave (with Iggy Pop)
THE STOOGES - 1969
EL PERRO - K. Mt.
MARCUS KING - Lie Lie Lie
AARON FRAZER - Over You
SHANNON & THE CLAMS - Year Of The Spider
LEVITANTS - Nuevas generaciones
ANABEL LEE - Natural para Vogue
PHOEBE BRIDGERS - Kyoto
ZAHARA - Berlin U5 (feat. Alizzz)