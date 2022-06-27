01:59:04

Comenzamos la semana con música de cine: primero con H.E.R. versionando el 'Dance To The Music' de Sly and The Family Stone para la BSO de 'Minions: el origen de Gru', y después con Tame Impala remezclando 'Edge of Reality' para el biopic de Elvis Presley, 'Elvis', dirigida por Baz Luhrmann. Además, nuevas canciones de Marcus King, Wooze y The Lazy Eyes.

Playlist:

H.E.R. - Dance To The Music

DIANA ROSS & TAME IMPALA - Turn Up The Sunshine

ELVIS PRESLEY & TAME IMPALA - Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix)

MICK JAGGER - Gotta Get A Grip (Kevin Parker Remix)

MINI MANSIONS - Forgot Your Name (Kevin Parker Alt Mix)

TAME IMPALA - Reality In Motion (GUM Remix)

GUM - Anesthetized Lesson

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Presumptuous

BABE RAINBOW - Peace Blossom Boogy (Live)

THE LAZY EYES - The Island

DJO - Personal Lies

DJO - Change

BALTHAZAR - Losers

PARCELS - Famous

THE AVALANCHES - Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)

JAWNY - Take It Back (feat. Beck)

JAWNY - Sabotage

WOOZE - Bittersweet Timpani

FALSE HEADS - Day Glow

MÅNESKIN - I Wanna Be Your Slave (with Iggy Pop)

THE STOOGES - 1969

EL PERRO - K. Mt.

MARCUS KING - Lie Lie Lie

AARON FRAZER - Over You

SHANNON & THE CLAMS - Year Of The Spider

LEVITANTS - Nuevas generaciones

ANABEL LEE - Natural para Vogue

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - Kyoto

ZAHARA - Berlin U5 (feat. Alizzz)