59:38

JOBIM: So danço samba (4.33). B. Kessel. BROCKMAN / OLMAN: Down among the sheltering palms (4.02). B. Kessel. KESSEL: Salute to Charlie Christian (3.15). B. Kessel. SHEARING: Lullaby of Birdland (3.10). B. Kessel. EVANS: Time remembered (4.18). B. Kessel. RONELL: Willow weep for me (4.50). H. Edison. PARKER: Stupendous (2.56). Ch. Parker / B. Kessel. PORTER: Begin the beguine (3.12). O. Peterson / B. Kessel. TURK / AHLERT: Mean to me (6.31). Poll Winners / B. Kessel. ELLINGTON: In a sentimental mood (2.48). E. Fitzgerald / B. Kessel. GREN / HEYMAN: Out of nowhere (3.49). B. Kessel / S. Grappelli. HAMILTON: Cry me a river (2.59). J. London / B. Kessel







