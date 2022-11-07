58:23

BERLIN: Blue skies (3.09). A. Cohn. BOWMAN: East of the Sun (3.16). A. Hirt. GIUFFRE: Four brothers (4.26). W. Herman. WEILL / BRECHT: Mack the Knife (4.55). J. Giuffre. GIUFFRE: Pickin' 'em up and lavin' em down (5.45). J. Giuffre. ROGERS: Coop de graas (3.02). S. Rogers. ROGERS: Morpo (3.33). S. Rogers. ROGERS: Pete's meat (4.48). P. Jolly. GIUFFRE: Turns (5.28). P. Bley. GIUFFRE: Whirrr (4.59). J. Giuffre. GIUFFRE: Temporarily (5.41). J. Giuffre