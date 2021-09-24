01:00:07

Sintonía: "Pass The Courvoisier" (feat. Full Crate) - Run For Cover

"Monday Night" - Jazzparty; "Everytime" - Lisa Decker & Nautilus; "With A Bit Of Kurkuma" - York Feat. Yane Singh; "Soul Dance" (Josele Bootleg) - Paul Murphy & Africa Bambaataa; "The Western Guys" - Khalab & M´Berra Ensemble; "Dakota" (Stereophonics) - The Regulators with Melbourne Douglas; "Life Worth Living" (Wrongtom Remix) - The Spitfires; "White Tiger" (Doctor Petier´s Finger Tip Mix) - Lightning Orchestra; "Telecomunication" (Orchestal Version) - A Flock Of Seagulls

Todas las músicas seleccionadas y presentadas por Josele Calabuig desde RNE en Alicante... Muchísimas gracias a Inmaculada, Amparo y Pancho por su profesionalidad y cariño!!!

Para cualquier consulta o comentario, tenéis a Josele a vuestra entera disposición en su página web: surcopop.es