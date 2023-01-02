01:01:39

Descripción breve del programa y playlist:

Playlist: Snatch It Back and Hold It – Junior Wells; Mojo Blues, Stranger Blues, Johnny B. Good [sic] – Johnny Winter; Smokestack Lightning, Down in the Dumps, Bad Avenue, Love Don't Love Nobody – Valerie Wellington; Howling Wolf Blues, Milk Cow Blues, Welfare Blues, Black and Evil Blues – Josh White; Eyesight To the Blind, Nine Below Zero, I Can't Do Without You – Sonny Boy Williamson II; You Can't Have My Monkey – Valerie Wellingston.



