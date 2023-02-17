Retrato de artista

01:00:05

Now that the sun has veil’d his light (An evening hymn), Z. 193 (4’33’’) Andreas Scholl (ct.) Accademia Bizantina Stefano Montanari (Dir.) Chacona en fa mayor (5’41”) Edward Power Biggs (org.) Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary II Núm. 1 marcha z 860 Núm. 2 Man that is born of a woman Z 27 Núm. 3 In the midst of life z 17 Núm. 4 Yet, o Lord, most mighty Núm. 5 Canzona Z 860 Núm. 6 Thou know'st, lord Z 58 Le poeme harmonique Vincent Dumestre (Dir.) 2 fantasías para 2 violas da gamba (7’15’’) Hisperion XX J. Savall. (Dir.)O solitude, my sweetest choice z 406 (5’32’’) Accademia Bizantina Stefano Montanari (Dir.) Sonata a cuatro en mi bemol mayor, Z. 803 (6’14’’) Cuarteto Purcell Suite en sol mayor Z 770 (7’19) London Baroque The knight of Malta Z 599 El caballero de Malta Catch: "At the close of the ev'ning" (1’30’’) David Thomas (b) Geoffrey Shaw (b) intérpretes (3) Michael George (b.)