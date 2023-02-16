Retrato de artista

59:09



Lord, what is man Z. 192. Señor, qué es el hombre (6’). Jill feldman (sop.), Davitt moroney (org.). Sonata en trio núm. 7 en mi menor Z. 796 de '12 Sonnata' s of III parts', (7’53’’) The King's Consort Robert King (dir.) Suite para clavecín en re menor Z 668 núm. 1 Almand (3’31”) - núm. 2 Corant (1’32”) núm.3 Hornpipe (1’20) Kenneth Gilbert (cl.). The summer's absence unconcerned we bear Z 337 Canción de bienvenida para el Rey Carlos II (18’04’’) The King's Consort. Robert King (dir.). The Prophetess or the History of Dioclesian Z 627- La Profetisa o la Historia de Diocleciano. Since from my dear astrea's sight (3’30’’) James Bowman (ct.) The King's Consort. Robert King (dir.) Fantasías para 4 violas: núm. 1 en sol menor Z 735 (3’46’’), núm. 3 en fa mayor Z 737 (4’) Hesperion XX. Jordi Savall (dir.) Come, let us drink (1’29’’) Deller’s Consort.