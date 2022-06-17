Hauria estat molt fàcil i evident seleccionar alguns dels grups que actuen en aquesta edició de Sonar i fer-hi un programa especial. Però no seríem nosaltres...per això hem demanat a Paco i Yoli que seleccionin "alguns dels grups que actuen en aquesta edició de Sonar 2022 i facin un Mix amb ells", amb la seva mirada i la seva audàcia. Un DJ Set al més pur estil "James Bond".
I aquí hi ha el resultat, un Sonar agitat, no remenat!!
Tracklist:
01 - Tarta Relena - Tres Morillas
02 - Polo & Pan - Nanã
03 - Vegyn - Starstruck (Vegyn Remix)
04 - Kabza De Small - Break
05 - Folamour - These Are Just Places To Me Now
06 - The Blaze - Eyes
07 - Fred Again & The Blessed Madonna - Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)
08 - Umami - And Stay With Me There Forever (David Mayer Remix)
09 - Polo & Pan - Tunnel (Acid Arab Remix)
10 - Poté - Young Lies
11 - Moderat - Doom Hype
12 - Eris Drew - So Much Love To Give
13 - Agoria + El Niño De Elche - What If Earth Would Turn Faster (Damian Lazarus Re-Shape)
14 - Bonobo - Otomo
15 - Gazzi - See U Underground
16 - La Fleur - Ravenwaves (Radio Edit)
17 - Kiddy Smile - Spread It
18 - Yugen Kala - Overload
19 - Conducta - Whippet
20 - AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
21 - Overmono - So U Kno
22 - Anfisa Letyago - Don’t Hide (Calibre Remix)
23 - Joy Orbison - Pinky Ring
24 - Tiga - Easy
25 - Coucou Chloe - Wizz
26 - LSDXOXO - Sick Bitch (Anal House Remix)
27 - Paranoid London - Cult Hero (Do You Wanna Touch Me) (Album Edit)
28 - The Chemical Brothers - Work Energy Principle
29 - Sega Bodega - All Of Your Friends Think I'm Too Young For You
30 - Tommy Cash - Benz-dealer
31 - Lechuga Zafiro - Sudor En Vapor
32 - Nihiloxica - Busoga (Spooky-j's Drum Appreciation Fix)
33 - ANNA - Journey To The Underworld
34 - Louisahhh - Love Is A Punk (Spencer Parker Remix)
35 - Richie Hawtin - Core Resonance (Close Combined)
36 - Charlotte de Witte - Doppler (Edit)
37 - For Those I Love - You Stayed / To Live (Ela Minus Remix)
38 - Reinier Zonneveld - On Acid
39 - Partiboi69 - Freaking You Out