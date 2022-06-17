Sonar 2022 by We Are Not Dj's

02:10:24

Hauria estat molt fàcil i evident seleccionar alguns dels grups que actuen en aquesta edició de Sonar i fer-hi un programa especial. Però no seríem nosaltres...per això hem demanat a Paco i Yoli que seleccionin "alguns dels grups que actuen en aquesta edició de Sonar 2022 i facin un Mix amb ells", amb la seva mirada i la seva audàcia. Un DJ Set al més pur estil "James Bond".

I aquí hi ha el resultat, un Sonar agitat, no remenat!!

Tracklist:

01 - Tarta Relena - Tres Morillas

02 - Polo & Pan - Nanã

03 - Vegyn - Starstruck (Vegyn Remix)

04 - Kabza De Small - Break

05 - Folamour - These Are Just Places To Me Now

06 - The Blaze - Eyes

07 - Fred Again & The Blessed Madonna - Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)

08 - Umami - And Stay With Me There Forever (David Mayer Remix)

09 - Polo & Pan - Tunnel (Acid Arab Remix)

10 - Poté - Young Lies

11 - Moderat - Doom Hype

12 - Eris Drew - So Much Love To Give

13 - Agoria + El Niño De Elche - What If Earth Would Turn Faster (Damian Lazarus Re-Shape)

14 - Bonobo - Otomo

15 - Gazzi - See U Underground

16 - La Fleur - Ravenwaves (Radio Edit)

17 - Kiddy Smile - Spread It

18 - Yugen Kala - Overload

19 - Conducta - Whippet

20 - AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

21 - Overmono - So U Kno

22 - Anfisa Letyago - Don’t Hide (Calibre Remix)

23 - Joy Orbison - Pinky Ring

24 - Tiga - Easy

25 - Coucou Chloe - Wizz

26 - LSDXOXO - Sick Bitch (Anal House Remix)

27 - Paranoid London - Cult Hero (Do You Wanna Touch Me) (Album Edit)

28 - The Chemical Brothers - Work Energy Principle

29 - Sega Bodega - All Of Your Friends Think I'm Too Young For You

30 - Tommy Cash - Benz-dealer

31 - Lechuga Zafiro - Sudor En Vapor

32 - Nihiloxica - Busoga (Spooky-j's Drum Appreciation Fix)

33 - ANNA - Journey To The Underworld

34 - Louisahhh - Love Is A Punk (Spencer Parker Remix)

35 - Richie Hawtin - Core Resonance (Close Combined)

36 - Charlotte de Witte - Doppler (Edit)

37 - For Those I Love - You Stayed / To Live (Ela Minus Remix)

38 - Reinier Zonneveld - On Acid

39 - Partiboi69 - Freaking You Out