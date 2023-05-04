La cuarta parte Gigolo 04/05/2023 01:00:12
1/ Trusty, Rushy rush, Xarrabamba. Gigolo. 2/ Emicida. E¿ tudo pra ontem. feat Gilberto Gil. 3/ YASIIN BEY. Casa Bey. 4/ A. INQUIETO. La decisión. 5/ SHAZUNO. Otro lunes. 6/ ENE ULLÍU. Más fuerte. 7/ NICO MISERIA. El censor. feat SWALLOW X. 8/ KYNE. Marilyn Monroe. 9/ JULIA CRY. La escuela. 10/ A. MIK RECORDS. Grateful. 11/ UGLY MAC BEER. Resurrection. 12/ Dinner Party. Watts renaissance. 13/ MASEGO. Afraid of water. 14/ DREAMER ISIOMA. Technicolor Love. ft. redveil. 15/ JEAN DEAUX. JD’S revenge. 16/ YAZMIN LACEY. Pass it back.