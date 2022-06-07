59:21

VAUGHAN-WILLIAMS: Valiant-for-Truth (5.43). Lord, Thou has been our refuge (8.01). I. Simcock (órg.), Christ Church Cathedral Choir. Dir.: S. Darlington. A vision of aeroplanes (9.31). J. Mac Vinnie (órg.), Coro del Clare College de Cambridge. Dir.: T. Brown. 3 Himnos corales (12.56). J. Langridge (ten.), A. Gupta (órg.), Coro del Clare College de Cambridge. Dir.: T. Brown. A clear midnight (Three Poems by Walth Withman) (1.28). I. Partridge (ten.), J. Partridge (p.).