59:19

VAUGHAN-WILLIAMS: Fantasía sobre un tema de Thomas Tallis (16.12). Orq. de Cámara Inglesa. Dir.: Y. Menuhin. Norfolk Rhapsody nº 1 en Sol menor (11.12). Academy of St Martin in the Fields. Dir.: N. Marriner. 4 Last songs (Procris, Tired, Hands, eyes and heart, Menelaus) (9.01). P. Savidge (bar.), R. Steptoe (p.). Ah, love I've found you (Hugh the Drover or Love in the stocks) (9.31). S. Fox (sop.), A. Staples (ten.), I. Burnside (p.).