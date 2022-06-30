53:10

Al hilo del “Concierto para George”, que los amigos dedicaron a George Harrison un año después de su muerte, el periodista y músico Nacho Para, que estaba allí, retrata al Beatle y su mundo en un libro con ese título.

Suenan:

Traveling Wilburys - Handle with care

Jeff Lynne - The inner light

Eric Clapton y Billy Preston - Isn't it a pity

Paul McCartney - All things must pass

Bantastic Fand - Somebody's world

Joe Brown - I'll see you in my dreams

Ana Corbel - Campanas de Linares

The Cure - Boys don't cry

The Cure - Jumping someone else's train

The Cure - A forest

The Cure - In between days