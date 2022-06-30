Entre dos luces George Harrison, el Beatle omnívoro 30/06/2022 53:10
Al hilo del “Concierto para George”, que los amigos dedicaron a George Harrison un año después de su muerte, el periodista y músico Nacho Para, que estaba allí, retrata al Beatle y su mundo en un libro con ese título.
Suenan:
Traveling Wilburys - Handle with care
Jeff Lynne - The inner light
Eric Clapton y Billy Preston - Isn't it a pity
Paul McCartney - All things must pass
Bantastic Fand - Somebody's world
Joe Brown - I'll see you in my dreams
Ana Corbel - Campanas de Linares
The Cure - Boys don't cry
The Cure - Jumping someone else's train
The Cure - A forest
The Cure - In between days