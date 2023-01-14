Presentamos nuestra selección de los temas más escuchados y pinchados del Electronic Dance Music EDM, la música dance más comercial que bailas en todas las discotecas. Y aprovechamos para recordarte que Dombrance estará presentando su directo en Macera Club de Madrid el próximo jueves 19 de enero. Si estás cerca no te lo pierdas¡



Bob Sinclar feat. Steve Edwards "World hold on (Fisher Rework)"



Lizzo "About damn time (Purple Disco Machine Extended Remix)"



Dombrance "Taubira"



Luca Debonaire, Maickel Telussa "Lookin' for something"



Cheesecake Boys, Betty love "Holiday (Crazibiza Edit)"



John Summit "La danza"



Acraze " Do it to it"



Tiesto, Black Eyed Peas "Pump it louder"



Lf System "Afraid to feel"



Ed Sheeran "Bad habits (Meduza Extended Remix)"



The Blessed Madonna, Fred again.. "Marea (we've lost dancing)"



Swedish House Mafia feat. Future "Turn on the lights again.."



Elton John, Dua Lipa "Cold heart (Claptone extended Mix)"



David Guetta, Bebe Rexha "I'm good (Blue)"



Richard Grey "Don't stop the music"



Oden & Fatzo "Lauren (I can't stay forever)"



Öwnboss, Sevek "Move your body"



Sonny Foder feat. Shells, Vintage Culture "Nightjar"



Sebastien Drums, Avicii "My feelings for you (Mercer Remix)"



Kaskade, deadmau5 feat. Hayla, Kx5 "Escape (John Summit Remix)"



B Beat Girls "For the same man (Nic Fanciulli Extended Remix)"



Dilby "Remember me"



Luude feat. Colin Hay "Down under (Majestic Remix)"



CID, Westend "Let me take you"



Jamie Jones "My paradise"



Block & Crown, Lissat "Pump the noise"