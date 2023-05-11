Empezamos bien...

30:56

Escuchamos segundos proyectos, o segundas carreras, de artistas que tienen un grupo de éxito y demuestran que pueden hacerlo igual de bien, o incluso mejor, en sus nuevas encarnaciones. Demostramos que segundas partes sí que fueron buenas con Dusty Springfield, Cooper, The Soundtrack of our Lives, Love and Rockets, Parálisis Permanente, Breeders, Motörhead y Foo Fighters

Dusty Springfield - Son of a preacher man

Cooper - Rabia

The soundtrack of our lives - Sister surround

Love and Rockets - No new tale to tell

Parálisis Permanente - Unidos

Breeders - Hellbound

Motörhead - Stand

Foo Fighters - Everlong

Foo Fighters - Everlong (Acoustic version)



