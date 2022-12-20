Empezamos bien...

32:23

Una selección de canciones que invitan a bailar o a reflexionar sobre el baile. Suenan Generation X, Sly & the family stone, The Isley Brothers, Los Flechazos, David Bowie, The New Raemon, Martha & the Vandellas y Patti Smith.

Temas:

Generation X - Dancing with myself

Sly & the family stone - Dance to the music

The Isley Brothers – Nobody but me

Los Flechazos - No sabes bailar

David Bowie - Let's dance

The New Raemon - Te debo un baile

Martha & the Vandellas - Dancing in the street

Patti Smith - Dancing barefoot

Patti Smith - Dancing barefoot (Live in Montreaux)



