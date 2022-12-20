Empezamos bien... El baile 09/01/2023 32:23
Una selección de canciones que invitan a bailar o a reflexionar sobre el baile. Suenan Generation X, Sly & the family stone, The Isley Brothers, Los Flechazos, David Bowie, The New Raemon, Martha & the Vandellas y Patti Smith.
Temas:
Generation X - Dancing with myself
Sly & the family stone - Dance to the music
The Isley Brothers – Nobody but me
Los Flechazos - No sabes bailar
David Bowie - Let's dance
The New Raemon - Te debo un baile
Martha & the Vandellas - Dancing in the street
Patti Smith - Dancing barefoot
Patti Smith - Dancing barefoot (Live in Montreaux)